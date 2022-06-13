SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Suárez had tears in his eyes for so many reasons Sunday after he realized a lifelong dream by crossing the finish line first at Sonoma Raceway.
While Suárez was overjoyed to become the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, he quickly felt overwhelmed with gratitude and memories of his motorsports journey. He also thought about the multitude of fans backing him across the continent and beyond, including several hundred red-shirted supporters screaming their hearts out in the Sonoma grandstands as part of his Daniel's Amigos outreach program.
This occasion was not solemn for the 30-year-old native of Monterrey who finally won in the 195th career start of a Cup Series career that began in 2017.
After his tears dried in the car, he quickly called for the pinata shaped like a taco that he's been keeping on hand for his first win — and he celebrated by punching a hole through it with his fist.
Suárez drove his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to the third Cup Series victory of the season for this rising 2-year-old team co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and music star Pitbull.
Suárez got past Chris Buescher and took charge early in the final stage on this hilly road course in Northern California wine country, and he persevered through a pit stop and a caution to emerge in front with 23 laps to go. Buescher pushed him aggressively, but Suárez made no significant mistakes while rolling to victory.
After the break, the season resumes with a trip to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26.
INDYCAR
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden wanted to thank the pet service that helped him adopt his 30-pound mutt, Axel, that has become part of his family.
The Team Penske driver repaid the shelter — literally — with his performance behind the wheel.
Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus Sunday for winning at Road America, where his third win of the season completed a trifecta of victories on IndyCar's different circuits. That means, among other things, the Nashville chapter of Wags and Walks can build a new dog adoption center.
"They solve all sorts of dogs — all sorts," Newgarden said. "You should hear some of these heartbreaking stories these guys go through to find these dogs homes. We're very happy to be able to get some money to this group because they've done a lot for us and for a lot of people in Nashville."
Newgarden won on the oval at Texas and the street course in Long Beach this season, and headed to Road America searching for a road course win that would make him the first IndyCar driver this season to win on all three circuits.
The reward was a $1 million payout from The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, which split the bonus between Team Penske and charities of Newgarden's choice. The American selected Wags and Walks of Nashville and SeriousFun Children's Network.
Newgarden beat Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing by 3.371-seconds following two late restarts, but Ericsson reclaimed the points lead with the runner-up finish.
There's a two-week break in the IndyCar schedule before the July 3 race at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, Ohio.
FORMULA 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen once again pounced when rival Charles Leclerc faltered in their race for the Formula One title.
Verstappen extended his F1 championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday — his fifth victory of the season — following yet another Leclerc early retirement.
Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front. Leclerc regained the lead when he pitted under "virtual safety car" speed restrictions while the two Red Bull cars stayed out.
Leclerc seemed poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver's car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits. His engine had failed — Leclerc's second retirement in three races.
Red Bull went 1-2 in the race with Pérez finishing second, while Mercedes was third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.