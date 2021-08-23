The Hughes Springs vs. Arp football game, scheduled for Friday in Arp, has been canceled due to COVID-19 reasons, Arp ISD officials said on Monday.
Arp gets a forfeit win over the Mustangs, Mike Alzamora, Arp ISD Communications Coordinator, said.
Alzamora said the Tigers were unable to find another opponent with such short notice.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Hawkins in a junior varsity game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other games impacted/canceled by COVID-19 according to TexasFootball.com include: Iraan vs. Munday in Sweetwater, Bryan at Waller, Plano John Paul II at Lucas Lovejoy, Willow Park Trinity Christian at Peaster, Riviera Kaufer at Agua Dulce, Carrollton Ranchview at Wichita Falls Hirschi, Frisco at Garland Naaman Forest, Donna North at Donna, Dallas Jefferson vs. North Dallas at Franklin Field, and Dallas Pinkston at Venus.
Naaman Forest's Week 2 game with Flower Mound was also canceled, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Addison Greenhill has canceled Friday’s season opener against Episcopal School of Dallas. ESD will now play Wichita Falls Hirschi at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Lovejoy’s Week 1 home game against Plano John Paul II was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at John Paul II. Lovejoy found a replacement game and will now open its season against Bryan at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Other rescheduled games include: North Dallas at Venus, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Munday at Peaster, 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Tomball Christian at Houston Yates, Saturday.