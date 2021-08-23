Montrell Wade

Tyler High wide receiver Montrell Wade (7) cuts up field for a positive gain against DeSoto during a football scrimmage on Aug. 20 at the THS field. The Lions open their regular season on Friday against Texas High in Texarkana. Kickkoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Monday, Aug. 23

High School Tennis

Pleasant Grove at Tyler Legacy, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

High School Volleyball

Hallsville at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.

Grace Community at Tyler, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse at White Oak, 6 p.m.

Gilmer at Lindale, 6 p.m.

Van at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Tyler at Van, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Men’s College Soccer

LSU-Eunice at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

LSU-Eunice at Tyler, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

High School Football

Mount Pleasant at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

Carthage vs. Crosby (at New Caney), 7:30 p.m.

West Rusk vs. East Chambers (at Jasper), 7:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse at White Oak Tournament

Tyler vs. Cayuga/Terrell/Mexia at Athens Tournament, 8/11 a.m./1 p.m.

Grace Community at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Soccer

Mississippi College at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

High School Football

Tyler Legacy at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Texas High, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Hallsville at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at New Caney, 7 p.m.

Forney at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Crandall, 7:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Kaufman at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Athens at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Tatum at Center, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Grandview at Malakoff, 7:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Arp, 7:30 p.m.

Alto at Troup, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Daingerfield, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Waskom at Garrison, 7:30 p.m.

Redwater at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

New Boston at New Diana, 7:30 p.m.

Queen City at Linden-Kildare, 7:30 p.m.

Westwood at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Beckville at Joaquin, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

Maud at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Timpson at Frankston, 7:30 p.m.

Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Overton at Boles, 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Houston Northland, 7 p.m.

ET Chargers at Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Trinidad, 7:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse at White Oak Tournament

Tyler at Athens Tournament

Sulphur Springs at Lindale, 4:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Bullard, 4:30 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Tyler Legacy, Lindale at Kaufman Run with the Lions, 8 a.m.

High School Tennis

Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

High School Football

Longview vs. Denton Ryan at Ford Center in Frisco, 2 p.m.

Union Grove vs. Burkeville at Timpson, 6 p.m.

King’s Academy at Fort Bend Chargers, TBA

High School Volleyball

Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse at White Oak Tournament

Tyler at Athens Tournament

Men’s College Soccer

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 5 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags