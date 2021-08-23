Monday, Aug. 23
High School Tennis
Pleasant Grove at Tyler Legacy, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
High School Volleyball
Hallsville at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
Grace Community at Tyler, 6 p.m.
Whitehouse at White Oak, 6 p.m.
Gilmer at Lindale, 6 p.m.
Van at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Tyler at Van, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Men’s College Soccer
LSU-Eunice at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
LSU-Eunice at Tyler, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
High School Football
Mount Pleasant at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
Carthage vs. Crosby (at New Caney), 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk vs. East Chambers (at Jasper), 7:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse at White Oak Tournament
Tyler vs. Cayuga/Terrell/Mexia at Athens Tournament, 8/11 a.m./1 p.m.
Grace Community at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Soccer
Mississippi College at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
High School Football
Tyler Legacy at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Texas High, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at New Caney, 7 p.m.
Forney at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Crandall, 7:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Kaufman at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Athens at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Tatum at Center, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Grandview at Malakoff, 7:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Arp, 7:30 p.m.
Alto at Troup, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Daingerfield, 7:30 p.m.
Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Waskom at Garrison, 7:30 p.m.
Redwater at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
New Boston at New Diana, 7:30 p.m.
Queen City at Linden-Kildare, 7:30 p.m.
Westwood at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Beckville at Joaquin, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.
Maud at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Timpson at Frankston, 7:30 p.m.
Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
Overton at Boles, 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Houston Northland, 7 p.m.
ET Chargers at Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Trinidad, 7:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse at White Oak Tournament
Tyler at Athens Tournament
Sulphur Springs at Lindale, 4:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Bullard, 4:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Tyler Legacy, Lindale at Kaufman Run with the Lions, 8 a.m.
High School Tennis
Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
High School Football
Longview vs. Denton Ryan at Ford Center in Frisco, 2 p.m.
Union Grove vs. Burkeville at Timpson, 6 p.m.
King’s Academy at Fort Bend Chargers, TBA
High School Volleyball
Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse at White Oak Tournament
Tyler at Athens Tournament
Men’s College Soccer
Trinity Valley at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Trinity Valley at Tyler, 5 p.m.