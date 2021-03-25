TYLER_LEGACY_SOFTBALL_BASEBALL_1.jpg

Tyler Legacy pitcher Presley Johnston starts off the 1st inning with a strikeout against Mesquite Horn in a 5-0 win at Faulkner Park in Tyler.

Friday, March 26

High School Baseball

Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 4:30 p.m.

Union Hill at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Alto at Cushing, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at New Diana, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Hughes Springs, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Rusk, 7 p.m.

Winona at Quitman, 7 p.m.

Brownsboro at Van, 7 p.m.

Arp at Waskom, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tyler, 5 p.m.

Lufkin at Whitehouse, 6:30 p.m.

Arp at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Troup, 5:30 p.m.

Bullard at Chapel Hill, 5:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Sabine at New Diana, 6 p.n.

Winona at Quitman, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill at Lindale, 6 p.m.

Mineola at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Grapeland at Slocum, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Commerce, 6 p.m.

Rusk at Jasper, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Tyler Legacy vs. Garland, 6 p.m., Williams Stadium in Garland

Tyler at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard vs. Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m., Gladewater

Lindale vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6 p.m., Sulphur Springs

High School Girls Soccer

Rowlett at Tyler Legacy, 6:45 p.m. 

Whitehouse at Hallsville, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m., Gladewater

Lindale vs. Paris, 8 p.m., Sulphur Springs

Women's College Basketball

Paris at Tyler, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Angelo State at UT Tyler (DH), 4 p.m.

 
 

