Friday, March 26
High School Baseball
Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 4:30 p.m.
Union Hill at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Alto at Cushing, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at New Diana, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at Hughes Springs, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Rusk, 7 p.m.
Winona at Quitman, 7 p.m.
Brownsboro at Van, 7 p.m.
Arp at Waskom, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tyler, 5 p.m.
Lufkin at Whitehouse, 6:30 p.m.
Arp at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Troup, 5:30 p.m.
Bullard at Chapel Hill, 5:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Sabine at New Diana, 6 p.n.
Winona at Quitman, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Lindale, 6 p.m.
Mineola at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Grapeland at Slocum, 6 p.m.
Kilgore at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Grand Saline at Commerce, 6 p.m.
Rusk at Jasper, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Tyler Legacy vs. Garland, 6 p.m., Williams Stadium in Garland
Tyler at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard vs. Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m., Gladewater
Lindale vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6 p.m., Sulphur Springs
High School Girls Soccer
Rowlett at Tyler Legacy, 6:45 p.m.
Whitehouse at Hallsville, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m., Gladewater
Lindale vs. Paris, 8 p.m., Sulphur Springs
Women's College Basketball
Paris at Tyler, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 3 p.m.
College Softball
Angelo State at UT Tyler (DH), 4 p.m.