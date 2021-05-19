Hallsville 5, Prosper Rock Hill 0
EMORY — Maddie Melton went the distance inside the circle and helped her own cause with a big night at the plate, and the Hallsville Ladycats opened a Class 5A best-of-three regional softball semifinal series with a 5-0 win over Prosper Rock Hill on Wednesday.
Melton struck out nine with no walks, scattering five hits over seven innings. At the dish, she tripled and drove in three runs.
Sara Houston added a triple and an RBI for the Ladycats. Anahi Ramirez and Jaryn Nelson had two hits apiece, and Kammie Walker drove in a run.
The teams will meet back at Rains High School in Emory at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to resume the series.
Grandview 5, West Rusk 2
ROCKWALL — Caydin Blackmon struck out 15 with no walks, giving up two earned runs on five hits in a complete game for Grandview as the Lady Zebras notched a 5-2 win over West Rusk in a Class 3A best-of-three regional semifinal softball series opener.
Grandview led 3-0 before West Rusk scored twice in the top of the sixth. The Lady Zebras answered with two in the bottom of the sixth.
Amber Cothran homered and drove in both West Rusk runs. Piper Morton doubled twice and scored once, and Lilly Waddell had a double and a single in the loss for the Lady Raiders.
Waddell struck out six, walked two and gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings.
The teams will resume the series at 7 p.m. tonight back at Heath High School.
West Sabine 18, Union Grove 1
RUSK — Union Grove scored once in the bottom of the first, but No. 1 ranked Pineland West Sabine responded with a five-run second and later added 11 in the fifth on the way to an 18-1 win to open a Class 2A best-of-three regional softball semifinal series.
The series resumes at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday back at Rusk.
Mia Rush had two hits and Jocy Saurez added a hit for Union Grove. Lainey Ledbetter took the pitching loss.
Haley Primrose struck out nine, walked three and did not allow an earned run for West Sabine.
At the dish, Primrose homered, doubled and drove in three runs and Hali Hall added a double and five RBIs.