Troup 10, Jefferson 0
TROUP — Colby Turner limited Jefferson to two hits as the Troup Tigers defeated the Jefferson Bulldogs, 10-0, on Tuesday in a District 16-3A baseball game.
Turner struck out six and walked one in five innings of work.
Brayden Vess had a triple and single with three RBIs. Dylan Meyer and Bracey Cover each had two hits with Anthony Salgado, Turner and Ty Lovelady added singles.
Other RBIs were from Salgado, Turner, Cover and Lovelady. Scoring runs were Salgado (2), Cover (2), Lovelady (2), Vess (1), Meyer (1), Trevor Padia (1) and Grayson Hearon (1).
Baylor Varnell and Parker Grubbs had the hits for the Bulldogs.
Winnsboro 13, Harmony 12
WINNSBORO — Winnsboro scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh — the winning run on an RBI single by Keen Glover — as the Red Raiders rallied for a 13-12 win over Harmony on Tuesday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
The Eagles led 10-2 after three innings and 12-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Glover had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Colter Hettich and Rey Soto were also 3 for 4 for the Red Raiders. Soto had three RBIs with Hettich knocking in two. Crayton Klika was 2 for 4 with three RBIs while teammate Kyd Cole was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Trystin Stout was 2 for 4.
Dominique Allen had a triple with Cole and Hettich hit doubles. Jed Carroll added a single.
Kyle Henry, Braxton Baker and Riley Patterson each had two hits for the Eagles. Adding singles were Evan Patterson, Cooper Wadding and Will Young.
Braxto Baker led with three RBIs, followed by Tucker Tittle (2), Logan Baker (2), Boston Seahorn (1), Evan Patterson (1), Wadding (1) and Young (1).
Eagles scoring two runs were Seahorn, Henry, Braxton Baker and Young. Crossing the plate once were Tittle, Evan Patterson, Wadding and Riley Patterson.
Soto pitched the final five innings for the Red Raiders to get the win, allowing four hits and four runs (1 earned). He struck out one and walked five.
Henderson 9, Chapel Hill 8
HENDERSON — Henderson jumped out to an eight-run lead and then held off Chapel Hill to score a 9-8 District 16-4A win on Tuesday.
The Lions led 9-1 after two innings before the Bulldogs scored six runs in the fifth and one run in the seventh.
Cole Bradley led the Lions with a 3 for 4 day. He drove in three runs. Included in Bradley's hits was a triple.
Christian Brown hit for triple for Henderson with Aden Butler hitting a double. Brown, JT Howard and Butler all had two hits. Grant Martin contributed a single.
Quentin Moon and Howard each had two RBIs with Deshawn Jackson and Martin driving in runs.
Also scoring runs for the Lions were Brown (2), Howard (2), Moon (1), Jackson (1), Butler (1), Kyler Branham (1) and Blake Reed (1).
Moon pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and an unearned run while striking out the side and earning the save. Bradley earned the win, going four innings while allowing four hits and one run while striking out five.
Dillon Tabb, Will Parker, Sean Gentry and Dillon Line each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Adding one hit apiece were Aden Johnston (double), Malcolm Passama, Danny Lara, Connor Griffin and Nathan Kinney.
Johnston had three RBIs with Gentry, Passama, Griffin and Kinney each driving in a run.
Scoring runs for CH were Kinney (2), Tabb (1), Parker (1), Line (1), Lara (1), Griffin (1) and Austin Vega (1).
Line pitched the final four innings and did not allow the Lions a run. He gave up three hits and struck out six.
Lufkin 7, Jacksonville 2
LUFKIN — Reid Hensley belted a home run to help power the Lufkin Panthers to a 7-2 win over the Jacksonville Indians on Tuesday in the District 16-5A opener for both teams.
Spencer Alexander, Camren Scott and Cameron Jackson added doubles for the Panthers with singles from Hensley, Coby DeJesus and Jackson Powell.
Hensley and Powell each had two RBIs with Matthew Gorman driving in one run. Scoring runs for the Panthers were DeJesus (2), Alexander (2), Powell (1), Jackson (1) and Hensley (1).
Cameron Fuller had a triple and double to pace the Indians. Hayden Thompson added two singles with one each by Dominick Hinojosa and Joshua Holcomb.
Thompson and Fuller drove in a run apiece with Carson Cleaver and Thompson scoring runs.
Alex Luna got the win on the mound for the Panthers, going five innings while giving up six hits and two runs. He struck out five and walked two. Alexander pitched the final two innings, while not allowing a hit or a run with three strikeouts and two walks.
Grand Saline 2, Prairiland 0
GRAND SALINE — Jase Melton tossed a three-hitter to power the Grand Saline Indians to a 2-0 win over the Prairiland Patriots on Tuesday in a District 12-3A baseball game.
Melton struck out nine and walked one.
The Indians scored two runs in the fourth. Brett Kindle and Melton hit singles and scored runs.
Earning hits by the Patriots were Braydan Nichols, Caleb Jameson and Brylee Galloway.
Blake Ballard was on the mound for Prairiland, allowing two hits and two unearned runs. He struck out 11 and walked one.
Mabank 8, Palestine 5
MABANK — Mabank rallied to score a 5-4 win over Palestine on Tuesday in a non-district game.
Caleb Goforth hit a triple and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers' attack. Landry Johnson, Carson Bowden and Jared Mershon added singles. Johnson and Peyton Phillips drove in a run apiece.
Johnson scored two runs with Dahltyn McKinley, Ty Reedy, Phillips, Bowden, Mershon and Goforth.
McKinley pitched the final 3.1 innings to get the win. He did not allow a hit or a run while striking out four and walking two.
The Wildcats had four hits — Pablo Castillo, Cayden Patton, Aaron Ordonez and Diego Estrada. RBIs were from Estrada (2), Peayton Giles (1), Noah Birtman (1) and Ordonez (1).
Scoring runs were Castillo, Patton, Perez, Ordonez and Estrada.
Sabine 6, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — Matt Huey threw a two-hitter and struck out 14 as the Sabine Cardinals defeated the Gladewater Bears 6-0 in a District 15-3A baseball game.
Huey was 2 for 2 at the plate, while Alex Galyean was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Huey scored a run.
Adding hits for the Cardinals were Jace Burns, Carter Patterson, Caden Richardson and Cadarian Nolan. Others RBIs were by Burns, Payton Burns and Patterson.
Scoring runs were Burns, Patterson and Richardson.
Garett Glenn and Dennis Allen had the Gladewater hits.
Hallsville 14, Longview 3
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats spotted Longview three runs in the top of the first and then allowed nothing else, using a five-run second and seven-run third to take control in a 14-3 District 15-5A win.
Matt Houston homered and drove in two runs for the Bobcats. Logan Jones tripled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Conner Stewart added a double and single, and Tyler Lee drove in five runs with a couple of hits. Kurt Wyman chipped in with an RBI.
Longview was led at the plate by Trenton Bush, who tripled and drove in two runs. Jordan Allen added a double and an RBI, and Connor Cox had two hits.
Jeb Drewery struck out eight with not walks and three earned runs allowed to earn the pitching win. Landyn Grant, Justin Beltran and Cason Orr all pitched for the Lobos.
Texas High 9, Pine Tree 6
LONGVIEW — Texas High broke a 1-1 deadlock with a seven-run third, and then held off a late Pine Tree rally for a 9-6 win.
Camden McEntire doubled and D.J. Freeman and Keelan Turner had three hits apiece for Pine Tree, which scored four times in the bottom of the sixth and once in the seventh. Turner drove in two runs, and Freeman and McEntire had an RBI apiece. Hunter Gleason struck out two and walked six in four innings.
Gilmer 3, North Lamar 2
GILMER — Tyler Watkins struck out 14 in 6.2 innings, Aaron Stanley shut the door with a strikeout and the Gilmer Buckeyes edged North Lamar, 3-2, in District 15-4A baseball.
Watkins walked three and scattered seven hits on the night. Hunter Wynne doubled, and Stanley drove in a run to pace the Buckeye offense.
New Diana 9, White Oak 3
WHITE OAK — Logan Simmons doubled and drove in three runs, Elliot Foreman doubled twice and plated a couple of runs and New Diana used two big innings to earn a 9-3 District 15-3A win over White Oak.
Hayden Thomas added a double for New Diana, which pulled ahead 4-2 with a four-run fifth and then put five on the board in the top of the seventh. Darren Manes and John Lutrell had two hits apiece, with Lutrell and Jacob Newland driving in runs.
Zachary Malone struck out five in five innings, and Manes fanned four in two innings of work.
Dylan Carrell tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for White Oak. Noah Carter and Dylan Creager added doubles, with Creager and Rylan Fridell driving in runs.
Elysian Fields 13, Arp 2
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Noah Grubbs doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs, Logan Presley went deep, drove in three runs and scored three times and Elysian Fields rolled past Arp, 13-2, in District 16-3A.
J.D. Ballard, Jackson Illingworth and Kyle Storey all doubled for Elysian Fields. Storey had two hits and three RBI, Ballard two hits and two RBI and Illingworth two hits. Ryan Wilkerson struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
Tatum 10, Harleton 2
TATUM — Reese Milam doubled twice and drove in two runs while also working six strong innings on the mound for Tatum in a 10-2 District 16-3A win over Harleton.
Truitt Anthony added two hits and an RBI, and Landen Tovar, Mason Whiddon and Garrett Friend all drove in runs. Milam struck out six, walked one and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
Drew Stafford doubled, singled and drove in a run and Taber Childs added an RBI for Harleton.
Beckville 4, Big Sandy 1
BIG SANDY — Colby Davidson and Brady Davis combined to limit Big Sandy to a couple of hits, and Davidson paced the offense with two RBI as Beckville earned a 4-1 District 19-2A win.
Davidson worked five innings on the mound for the win, striking out four, walking four and giving up an earned run on two hits. Davis fanned two and walked one in two innings.
Tyler Bryan homered once and singled twice, and Davidson added a home run for the Bearcats. Evan Allen and Daxton Etheredge collected two hits apiece.
Union Grove 23, New Summerfield 1
NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Union Grove Lions used 13 hits and a couple of huge innings to roll past New Summerfield, 23-1, in District 19-2A.
Aubrey Woodard tripled and drove in a run for the Lions. Cannon Cowan singled and drove in four runs. Colton Cowan had three hits and two RBI. Hunter Cannon and Trevor Moore two hits and an RBI apiece. Carter Smith two RBI and Nathan Huckabay, Jax Daniels and Josh Kessler an RBI apiece.
Cannon struck out seven with no walks in three innings for the win.
LaPoynor 20, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD — Caden Young threw a three-inning no-hitter while striking out nine in the LaPoynor Flyers defeated Trinidad 20-0 on Tuesday in a District 20-2A baseball game.
Kase Johnston belted a home run and hit a double, while driving in six runs. Adding singles were Young, Blaine Musselman and Corbin Moeller. Other RBIs were by Austin Majors and Karson Rhoades.
Scoring runs were Kasen Reynolds (4), Young (3), Johnston (3), Majors (2), Jayden Manken (2), Kamron Eldridge (2), Rhoades (1), Caleb Solis (1), Moeller (1) and Barzi Arelleo (1).