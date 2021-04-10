Bullard 5, Kilgore 1
KILGORE — Arkansas signee Hagen Smith struck out 18 batters in Bullard’s 5-1 win over Kilgore.
Smith allowed one run on one hit with two walks.
Smith had a triple. Ryley Sharp had two hits.
Bullard (17-6) was set to play at Van on Saturday and will host Cumberland Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Chapel Hill 7, Henderson 6
NEW CHAPEL HILL – Will Parker and Connor Griffin each had two hits to lead Chapel Hill to a 7-6 win over Henderson.
Griffin had a triple and single, and Parker had two doubles.
Dillon Line allowed two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Christain Brown and Tobias Jackson both homered in the loss for Henderson. Jackson also had a double and three RBIs.
Frankston 5, LaPoynor 4
POYNOR — Jace Benson’s RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the eighth inning gave Frankston a 5-4 win over LaPoynor.
Matt Metzig had two hits for Frankston. Austin Carr had a triple, and Jace Benson had a double.
Benson pitched five innings and allowed three runs — none earned — on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Walker London allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
Kasen Reynolds struck out five and allowed one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings for LaPoynor.
Kase Johnston had two hits for LaPoynor with a double, and Caleb Solis added a double.
LaPoynor (13-2) will host Cross Roads at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Frankston (17-3-1) will host Cayuga at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Elysian Fields 6, Troup 1
TROUP — Jackson Illingworth held Troup to one run to lead Elysian Fields to the victory.
Kip Lewis homered for Elysian Fields.
Max Cheney allowed five earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and five walks for Troup.
Bradley Adams had a double for the Tigers.
Pantego Christian 10, Bishop Gorman 0
EULESS — Bishop Gorman was held to two hits in a 10-0 loss to Pantego Christian.
Ariel Lluberes had a double, and Hayden Carter added a single.
Josh Henry allowed three earned runs in four innings with five strikeouts and four walks to take the loss.
Spring Hill 15, Lindale 6
LINDALE — Spring Hill scored in all but one inning to roll past Lindale.
Brandon Burckel was 3-for-4 with a double for Lindale. Caden Piccoli had two hits.
Lindale (9-13) will play Longview at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Longview.
Canton 7, Brownsboro 2
CANTON — Nick Fenner struck out 13 to lead Canton to a win over Brownsboro.
Fenner allowed two unearned runs on one hit with six walks.
Fenner and EJ Dyke each had two hits. Ace Reese and Cole Vannorsdel each doubled.