Here is a list of area athletes who will compete in the UIL State Track and Field Championships May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
CLASS 5A
Longview’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Jakyire Moon, DeKalon Taylor, Khyln Sublett and Ja’Kevyon Curry with a time of 41.60.
Hallsville’s Avery Perkins in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:12.11.
Longview’s DeKalon Taylor in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.60.
Longview’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Hale, Tatum, Moon, Taylor, Demarcus McGee and Curry with a time of 1:26.83.
Longview’s DaNaucia Johnson in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 55.94.
Marshall’s Tierrani Johson in the girls discus with a throw of 144-7.
Hallsville’s Zachar Florence in the boys high jump with a height of 6-6.
Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans (53-8.75) and Jacksonville’s Aiden Gay (52-11.75) in the boys shot put.
CLASS 4A
Athens’ Micah Swann (9:35.38) and Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton (9:39.24) in the boys 3,200-meter run. Swann is also going in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:23.50.
Gilmer’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Rohan Fluellen, Te’Erik Tate, Ladaylon Jackson, Will Henderson, Cadon Tennison and Tyson Wilson with a time of 42.24.
Athens’ Cashis Lee-Brown in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.48.
Canton’s Hannah Cade in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.79.
Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.00 and the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 37.67.
Gilmer’s Will Henderson in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.44.
Gilmer’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Fluellen, Tate, Jackson, Henderson, Tennison and Wilson with a time of 1:27.92.
Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 58.93.
Lindale’s Colter Maya (freshman) in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 49.55.
Lindale’s Baylee Daughtry in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.22.
Lindale’s Brett Maya (21.65) and Kilgore’s Jermaine Roney (21.78) in the boys 200-meter dash.
Gilmer’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Sophie Roach, Kyah Jimmerson, Abbey Bradshaw, Johnae Newsome, Faith Gilbreath and Callie Ward with a time of 4:03.36.
Chapel Hill’s Tyra Pierce in the girls discus with a throw of 109-11.
Canton’s Preston Yarber in the boys discus with a throw of 165-10.
Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett in the girls high jump with a height of 5-4.
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls in the boys high jump with a height of 6-7.
Gilmer’s Callie Ward in the girls pole vault with a height of 11-6.
Lindale’s Isaac Pollard in the boys pole vault with a height of 14-6.
Lindale’s Casey Poe in the boys shot put with a distance of 54-8.
CLASS 3A
Troup’s Marigold Hunter (11:43.13) and Winnsboro’s Haleigh Risner (11:48.94) in the girls 3,200-meter run.
West Rusk’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, Williams Jackson, Andon Mata, Key’Shawn Lewis and Adain Wilson with a time of 42.20.
Mineola’s Olivia Hughes (freshman) in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.26.
White Oak’s Dalton Morgan (14.91), Jefferson’s Ronald Garrett (15.05) and Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis (15.25) in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
New Diana’s Starrmia Dixon in girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.30.
Tatum’s Daymien Smith (11.02) and White Oak’s Rylan Friddell (11.06) in the boys 100-meter dash.
West Rusk’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Harper, Smith, Jackson, Mata, Omarion Anthony and Jacob Rifkind with a time of 1:26.99.
Tatum’s Makensi Greenwood in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.38.
Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 25.23.
White Oak’s Rylan Friddell (22.02) and West Rusk’s Andon Mata (22.03) in the boys 200-meter dash.
Elysian Fields’ Travis Sims in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:25.13.
Tatum’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Trinity Edwards, Makenzie Greenwood, Kerrigan Biggs, Aaliyah Portley, Caitlyn Jones and Rhianna Harris with a time of 4:01.94 and Mineola’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kozbie Riley, Olivia Hughes, Carmen Carrasco, Shylah Kratzmeyer, Keilee Riley and Maddie McQuilliams with a time of 4:03.61.
White Oak’s Emma Nix in the girls discus with a throw of 110-11.
Tatum’s Cullen Fite in the boys discus with a throw of 147-02.
Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton (6-4) and Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis (6-4) in the boys high jump.
New Diana’s Starrmia Dixon (18-10) and Malakoff’s Rayona Runnells (18-5.25) in the girls long jump.
White Oak’s Lexi Baker in the girls pole vault with a height of 11-0.
White Oak’s Colton Fears (13-9) and Kirkland Cobb (13-6) in the boys pole vault.
West Rusk’s Calvin Mason in the boys shot put with a distance of 49-9.5.
Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn in the girls triple jump with a distance of 37-8.
Jefferson’s Keith Smith (45-3) and New Diana’s Logan Simmons (44-9.5) in the boys triple jump.
CLASS 2A
Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:39.08.
Cushing’s Jose Garcia in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:21.96 and in the boys 8—meter run with a time of 2:00.48 and in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:38.00.
Beckville’s Jae’Dyn Slaughter in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.66.
Big Sandy’s Zoey Messick In the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.70 and in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.61.
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.02 and in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.73.
Mount Enterprise’s DeeDee Davis in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.85.
Alto’s Logan Rogers in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.71.
Carlisle’s Brody Eaves in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.75.
Cross Roads’ Cassity Turner in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:44.62.
Beckville’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Karter Jones, Aiden Brantley, J’Koby Williams, Ryan Harris, Aiden Harris and Jae’Dyn Slaughter with a time of 3:23.42.
Hawkins’ Haylie Warrick in the girls discus with a throw of 105-2.
Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson (5-2), Beckville’s Amber Harris (5-2) and Carlisle’s Alesha Jackson (5-2) in the girls high jump.
Big Sandy’s Jeremy Dezelle (6-6) and Beckville’s Ryan Harris (6-4) in the boys high jump.
Union Grove’s Aubrey Woodard in the boys long jump with a distance of 22-3.75.
Big Sandy’s Calle Minter in the girls pole vault with a height of 10-3.
Hawkins’ John Hester in the boys shot put with a distance of 48-8.25.
CLASS 1A
Oakwood’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Eduardo Ramirez, Kolby Walley, Isaiah Jacobs, JaLee Mathis, Jackson Ballard and Kalvin Patridge with a time of 45.16.
Leverett’s Chapel’s Nathan Pierson in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.54. and in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.25.
Oakwood’s Aiyana Pursley in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.64.
Neches’ girls 4x200-meter relay team of Aubrey Kincade, Bre Fredrickson, Libby Raine, Kinsley Gordon and Mallory Main with a time of 1:53.69.
Neches’ girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kincade, Fredrickson, Raine, Main and Gordon with a time of 4:21.12.
Laneville’s Deandre Thomas in the boys shot put with a distance of 45-2.
———
At the Class 6A Region II Meet at Waco Midway:
Tyler Legacy freshman Zion Smith was third in the girls triple jump with a distance of 38-9, and she placed fifth in the long jump with a jump of 18-10. Jenaia Williams was fourth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 57.78. Gertrude Lamb was 14th in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:21.5.
Tyler Legacy’s Cooper Moore was sixth in the boys long jump with a distance of 22-8.5, and he was ninth in the triple jump with a distance of 44-0.75. KJ Humber was 11th in the boys high jump with a height of 6-2. Elijah Howard was 15th in the boys long jump with a distance of 19-10.5. Iain Salter was 16th in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08.35.
At the Class 5A Region II Meet at UT Arlington:
Tyler’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum and Markell Johnson placed seventh with a time of 42.69. Ashad Walker was 12th in the boys high jump with a height of 5-10. Wade made the finals of the boys 200-meter dash but didn’t post a time.
Whitehouse’s Max Clemons was sixth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.45. Sedgwrick Pitts was sixth in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.85 and seventh in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.26. Jermod McCoy was sixth in the boys triple jump with a distance of 46-2.5. Tate Smith was 10th in the boys pole vault with a height of 13-0.