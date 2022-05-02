Here is a list of area athletes who will compete in the UIL State Track and Field Championships May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

CLASS 5A

Longview’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Jakyire Moon, DeKalon Taylor, Khyln Sublett and Ja’Kevyon Curry with a time of 41.60.

Hallsville’s Avery Perkins in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:12.11.

Longview’s DeKalon Taylor in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.60.

Longview’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Hale, Tatum, Moon, Taylor, Demarcus McGee and Curry with a time of 1:26.83.

Longview’s DaNaucia Johnson in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 55.94.

Marshall’s Tierrani Johson in the girls discus with a throw of 144-7.

Hallsville’s Zachar Florence in the boys high jump with a height of 6-6.

Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans (53-8.75) and Jacksonville’s Aiden Gay (52-11.75) in the boys shot put.

CLASS 4A

Athens’ Micah Swann (9:35.38) and Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton (9:39.24) in the boys 3,200-meter run. Swann is also going in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:23.50.

Gilmer’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Rohan Fluellen, Te’Erik Tate, Ladaylon Jackson, Will Henderson, Cadon Tennison and Tyson Wilson with a time of 42.24.

Athens’ Cashis Lee-Brown in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.48.

Canton’s Hannah Cade in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.79.

Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.00 and the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 37.67.

Gilmer’s Will Henderson in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.44.

Gilmer’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Fluellen, Tate, Jackson, Henderson, Tennison and Wilson with a time of 1:27.92.

Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 58.93.

Lindale’s Colter Maya (freshman) in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 49.55.

Lindale’s Baylee Daughtry in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.22.

Lindale’s Brett Maya (21.65) and Kilgore’s Jermaine Roney (21.78) in the boys 200-meter dash.

Gilmer’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Sophie Roach, Kyah Jimmerson, Abbey Bradshaw, Johnae Newsome, Faith Gilbreath and Callie Ward with a time of 4:03.36.

Chapel Hill’s Tyra Pierce in the girls discus with a throw of 109-11.

Canton’s Preston Yarber in the boys discus with a throw of 165-10.

Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett in the girls high jump with a height of 5-4.

Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls in the boys high jump with a height of 6-7.

Gilmer’s Callie Ward in the girls pole vault with a height of 11-6.

Lindale’s Isaac Pollard in the boys pole vault with a height of 14-6.

Lindale’s Casey Poe in the boys shot put with a distance of 54-8.

CLASS 3A

Troup’s Marigold Hunter (11:43.13) and Winnsboro’s Haleigh Risner (11:48.94) in the girls 3,200-meter run.

West Rusk’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, Williams Jackson, Andon Mata, Key’Shawn Lewis and Adain Wilson with a time of 42.20.

Mineola’s Olivia Hughes (freshman) in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.26.

White Oak’s Dalton Morgan (14.91), Jefferson’s Ronald Garrett (15.05) and Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis (15.25) in the boys 110-meter hurdles.

New Diana’s Starrmia Dixon in girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.30.

Tatum’s Daymien Smith (11.02) and White Oak’s Rylan Friddell (11.06) in the boys 100-meter dash.

West Rusk’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Harper, Smith, Jackson, Mata, Omarion Anthony and Jacob Rifkind with a time of 1:26.99.

Tatum’s Makensi Greenwood in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.38.

Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 25.23.

White Oak’s Rylan Friddell (22.02) and West Rusk’s Andon Mata (22.03) in the boys 200-meter dash.

Elysian Fields’ Travis Sims in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:25.13.

Tatum’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Trinity Edwards, Makenzie Greenwood, Kerrigan Biggs, Aaliyah Portley, Caitlyn Jones and Rhianna Harris with a time of 4:01.94 and Mineola’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kozbie Riley, Olivia Hughes, Carmen Carrasco, Shylah Kratzmeyer, Keilee Riley and Maddie McQuilliams with a time of 4:03.61.

White Oak’s Emma Nix in the girls discus with a throw of 110-11.

Tatum’s Cullen Fite in the boys discus with a throw of 147-02.

Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton (6-4) and Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis (6-4) in the boys high jump.

New Diana’s Starrmia Dixon (18-10) and Malakoff’s Rayona Runnells (18-5.25) in the girls long jump.

White Oak’s Lexi Baker in the girls pole vault with a height of 11-0.

White Oak’s Colton Fears (13-9) and Kirkland Cobb (13-6) in the boys pole vault.

West Rusk’s Calvin Mason in the boys shot put with a distance of 49-9.5.

Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn in the girls triple jump with a distance of 37-8.

Jefferson’s Keith Smith (45-3) and New Diana’s Logan Simmons (44-9.5) in the boys triple jump.

CLASS 2A

Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:39.08.

Cushing’s Jose Garcia in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:21.96 and in the boys 8—meter run with a time of 2:00.48 and in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:38.00.

Beckville’s Jae’Dyn Slaughter in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.66.

Big Sandy’s Zoey Messick In the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.70 and in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.61.

Beckville’s J’Koby Williams in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.02 and in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.73.

Mount Enterprise’s DeeDee Davis in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.85.

Alto’s Logan Rogers in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.71.

Carlisle’s Brody Eaves in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.75.

Cross Roads’ Cassity Turner in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:44.62.

Beckville’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Karter Jones, Aiden Brantley, J’Koby Williams, Ryan Harris, Aiden Harris and Jae’Dyn Slaughter with a time of 3:23.42.

Hawkins’ Haylie Warrick in the girls discus with a throw of 105-2.

Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson (5-2), Beckville’s Amber Harris (5-2) and Carlisle’s Alesha Jackson (5-2) in the girls high jump.

Big Sandy’s Jeremy Dezelle (6-6) and Beckville’s Ryan Harris (6-4) in the boys high jump.

Union Grove’s Aubrey Woodard in the boys long jump with a distance of 22-3.75.

Big Sandy’s Calle Minter in the girls pole vault with a height of 10-3.

Hawkins’ John Hester in the boys shot put with a distance of 48-8.25.

CLASS 1A

Oakwood’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Eduardo Ramirez, Kolby Walley, Isaiah Jacobs, JaLee Mathis, Jackson Ballard and Kalvin Patridge with a time of 45.16.

Leverett’s Chapel’s Nathan Pierson in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.54. and in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.25.

Oakwood’s Aiyana Pursley in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.64.

Neches’ girls 4x200-meter relay team of Aubrey Kincade, Bre Fredrickson, Libby Raine, Kinsley Gordon and Mallory Main with a time of 1:53.69.

Neches’ girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kincade, Fredrickson, Raine, Main and Gordon with a time of 4:21.12.

Laneville’s Deandre Thomas in the boys shot put with a distance of 45-2.

———

At the Class 6A Region II Meet at Waco Midway:

Tyler Legacy freshman Zion Smith was third in the girls triple jump with a distance of 38-9, and she placed fifth in the long jump with a jump of 18-10. Jenaia Williams was fourth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 57.78. Gertrude Lamb was 14th in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:21.5.

Tyler Legacy’s Cooper Moore was sixth in the boys long jump with a distance of 22-8.5, and he was ninth in the triple jump with a distance of 44-0.75. KJ Humber was 11th in the boys high jump with a height of 6-2. Elijah Howard was 15th in the boys long jump with a distance of 19-10.5. Iain Salter was 16th in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08.35.

At the Class 5A Region II Meet at UT Arlington:

Tyler’s boys 4x100-meter relay team of Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum and Markell Johnson placed seventh with a time of 42.69. Ashad Walker was 12th in the boys high jump with a height of 5-10. Wade made the finals of the boys 200-meter dash but didn’t post a time.

Whitehouse’s Max Clemons was sixth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.45. Sedgwrick Pitts was sixth in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.85 and seventh in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.26. Jermod McCoy was sixth in the boys triple jump with a distance of 46-2.5. Tate Smith was 10th in the boys pole vault with a height of 13-0.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports