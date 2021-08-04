After playing only three games a year ago, the All Saints Trojans are ready for the full football experience in 2021.
The Trojans began workouts on Monday at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus in Tyler.
"Practices are going well," Drew Starnes, who his beginning his fifth season as head coach of the Trojans, said. "We seem to have great team chemistry and the athletes are working hard. I feel that we are further along this August than we have been in the past and we are very excited about this 2021 season."
The Trojans will be relying on returners including wide receiver/linebacker Cayden Mitcham, quarterback/defensive back Will Morgan, offensive lineman/LB Dustyn Rose, OL/defensive lineman Jake Lewis, running back/LB Cameron Reid, kicker/punter Barrett Lin, WR/DB Garrett Huffman, tight end/LB Caleb Heldman, wide receiver Madi Brazeal and running back Ethan Fanous.
The numbers are holding steady in the Trojans program.
"Our numbers are on average from our previous seasons and we have great quality in our numbers," Starnes said.
All Saints is conducting one scrimmage this season and the Trojans will take on Alba-Golden on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Mewbourne Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Trojans open the regular season at Big Sandy on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
All Saints follows with back-to-back home games against Mount Enterprise (7 p.m., Sept. 3) and Lewisville Founders Classical Academy (7:30 p.m., Sept. 10).
After the three non-district games, the Trojans will compete in TAPPS Division III/IV District 2.
The league slate includes: Sept. 17 at Dallas First Baptist; Sept. 24 vs. Dallas Covenant; Oct. 1 at Arlington Grace Prep; Oct. 8 bye; Oct. 15 at Waco Reicher; Oct. 22 vs. Arlington Pantego; Oct. 29 at Tyler Bishop Gorman; and Nov. 5 vs. Dallas Shelton.
All district kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.