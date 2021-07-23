Sage Hoover made sure her senior year was one to remember.
Hoover was 24-0 with a 0.32 ERA to lead Rains to a Class 3A state softball championship.
For her dominance, Hoover has been selected as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Softball Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
Hoover struck out 287 batters and allowed just seven runs in 131 innings. At the plate, Hoover hit .305 with two home runs.
The Northwestern State University signee was also the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A Player of the Year.
While Hoover’s time at the high school level has come to an end, Bullard freshman Anistyn Foster will still be haunting opponents for the next three seasons.
In her first year playing varsity softball, Foster went 16-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts to help Bullard reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Foster has been selected as the All-East Texas Softball Newcomer of the Year.
Lindsay Davis led Troup to 27 wins and a top five state ranking for most of the season. The junior was 23-5 with a 0.46 ERA with 358 strikeouts in 152.2 innings. She held opponents to a .080 batting average and allowed just 10 earned runs all season.
Davis has been selected as the All-East Texas Softball Pitcher of the Year.
Davis, a McNeese State pledge, was also a force at the plate for Troup, hitting .521 with three home runs, 50 hits, 30 RBI, eight doubles, eight triples and 16 stolen bases.
Chapel Hill junior Kylei Griffin posted a .567 batting average and a .609 on-base percentage with five home runs this season to be selected as the All-East Texas Softball Offensive Player of the Year.
Senior Kylie McCown handled catching duties for the Jacksonville Maidens. She had a .991 fielding percentage and had zero passed balls to be named the District 16-5A Defensive Player of the Year.
McCown has also been selected as the All-East Texas Softball Defensive Player of the Year.
McCown also hit .390 with seven doubles, five triples, 15 RBI and 37 runs scored.
Bullard’s adversities over the past few years have been well documented, from the passing of head softball coach Megan Dobrinski to key players being lost for the season to the passing of family and friends of the program. Through it all, the Lady Panthers posted a 32-6 record and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry has been selected as the All-East Softball Coach of the Year.
All-East Softball first-team pitchers are Edgewood senior Riley Price (18-5, 0.93 ERA, 274 strikeouts; .487 average, five home runs, 25 RBI; UT Tyler commit), Martin’s Mill sophomore Madi Gurley (15-3, 2.80 ERA, 141 strikeouts; .542 average) and West Rusk sophomore Lilly Waddell (22-5, 0.79 ERA, 267 strikeouts).
The first-team catcher is Tyler Legacy junior Gabi Escandon, who hit .520 with a 1.371 OPS, seven doubles, 18 RBI, 24 runs and 14 stolen bases. Escandon was also the District 10-6A Defensive Player of the Year.
First-team infielders are Rains senior first baseman Chanlee Oakes (.484 average, six home runs, 54 hits; 13-1 pitching, 1.51 ERA, 82 strikeouts; Texas A&M-Commerce signee), Rains senior shortstop Leo Terry (.500 average, two home runs, 61 hits, 46 stolen bases), Bullard senior shortstop Gabby Nichols (.407 average, six triples, two home runs, 37 RBI, 51 runs, 20 stolen bases) and West Rusk sophomore shortstop Piper Morton (.529 average, nine home runs, 36 RBI, 56 stolen bases).
First-team outfielders are Whitehouse freshman Kate Jones (.545 average, 28 stolen bases), Bullard junior Berlyn Grossman (.500 average, 62 runs, two home runs, 48 stolen bases) and Union Grove junior Jocy Suarez (.522 average, 47 RBI, 55 runs).
The first-team utility player is Bullard sophomore Hadi Fults, who hit .414 with eight home runs and 58 RBIs, while going 16-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.94 ERA and 127 strikeouts.
All-East Texas Softball
Player of the Year: Sage Hoover, senior, Rains
Newcomer of the Year: Anistyn Foster, freshman, Bullard
Pitcher of the Year: Lindsay Davis, junior, Troup
Offensive Player of the Year: Kylei Griffin, junior, Chapel Hill
Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie McCown, senior, Jacksonville
Coach of the Year: Julie Murry, Bullard
First Team
Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, sophomore, West Rusk
Pitcher: Riley Price, senior, Edgewood
Pitcher: Madi Gurley, sophomore, Martin’s Mill
Catcher: Gabi Escandon, junior, Tyler Legacy
Infield: Chanlee Oakes, senior, Rains
Infield: Piper Morton, sophomore, West Rusk
Infield: Leo Terry, senior, Rains
Infield: Gabby Nichols, senior, Bullard
Outfield: Kate Jones, freshman, Whitehouse
Outfield: Jocy Suarez, sophomore Union Grove
Outfield: Berlyn Grossman, junior, Bullard
Utility: Hadi Fults, sophomore Bullard
Second Team
Pitcher: Presley Johnston, junior, Tyler Legacy
Pitcher: Analese Cano, senior, Harmony
Pitcher: Kinlee Rumfield, senior, Grand Saline
Catcher: Kennedy Chastant, sophomore, Brownsboro
Infield: Bailey Blanton, freshman Troup
Infield: Kate Lindsay, freshman, Martin’s Mill
Infield: Kylee Tapia, freshman, Tyler Legacy
Infield: Avery Taylor, junior, Whitehouse
Outfield: Kaylee Paul, junior, Bullard
Outfield: Cambree Oakes, freshman, Rains
Outfield: Emily Myers, junior, Lindale
Utility: McKenna Lovelady, senior, Brook Hill
Third Team
Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, sophomore, Brownsboro
Pitcher: Emma Berentine, junior, Bishop Gorman
Pitcher: Grace Ann McDonald, freshman, Whitehouse
Catcher: Halle Duplichain, sophomore, Alto
Infield: Maddie Flanery, junior, Tyler Legacy
Infield: Maddy Bolin, junior, Grand Saline
Infield: Claire Cannon, senior, Bullard
Infield: Riley Todd, senior, Jacksonville
Outfield: Grace Abercrombie, senior, Jacksonville
Outfield: Williamson, sophomore, Troup
Outfield: Addi Fisher, senior, Grand Saline
Utility: Libbi Rozell, junior, Lindale
Honorable Mention
Bishop Gorman: Emma Watson, Taylor Fate
Brook Hill: Maeci Wilson, Sophia Arno, Mollee McCurley
Brownsboro: Camille Bowman, Sydney West
Bullard: Teagan Graul, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King
Edgewood: Trinity Hale, Gracie Cates
Grace Community: Amelia Turner, Morgan Sumrall
Grand Saline: Andie Houser
Jacksonville: Jasmine Gallegos, Asjia Canady, Juliana Harwell
Kilgore: Jaycie Villanueva
Lindale: Darby Woodrum, Olivia Gary, Liliana Miller, Elizabeth Watkins
New Summerfield: Jennifer Aguilar, Maegan Harrison
Rains: Sarah Coffman, Mia Caison, Avery Songer, Lynzee Hague, Landry Lewers
Troup: Haylee Priest, Sarah Neel, Mia Beason, Maddy Griffin, Tara Wells, Jessie Minnix
Union Grove: Katelyn Vaughn