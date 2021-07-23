Sage Hoover made sure her senior year was one to remember.

Hoover was 24-0 with a 0.32 ERA to lead Rains to a Class 3A state softball championship.

For her dominance, Hoover has been selected as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Softball Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Rains’ Sage Hoover delivers a pitch in the Ladycats’ 2-1 win over Bishop in the Class 3A semifinals June 2 at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. Hoover was named the Class Player of the Year.

Hoover struck out 287 batters and allowed just seven runs in 131 innings. At the plate, Hoover hit .305 with two home runs.

The Northwestern State University signee was also the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A Player of the Year.

While Hoover’s time at the high school level has come to an end, Bullard freshman Anistyn Foster will still be haunting opponents for the next three seasons.

In her first year playing varsity softball, Foster went 16-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts to help Bullard reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Foster has been selected as the All-East Texas Softball Newcomer of the Year.

Bullard Lady Panthers starting pitcher Anistyn Foster had 10 strikeouts for the Lady Panthers to defeat Aubrey 6-5 in extra innings on Wednesday night at Grand Saline.

Lindsay Davis led Troup to 27 wins and a top five state ranking for most of the season. The junior was 23-5 with a 0.46 ERA with 358 strikeouts in 152.2 innings. She held opponents to a .080 batting average and allowed just 10 earned runs all season.

Troup’s Lindsay Davis struck out 12 batters in Troup’s 19-0 win in Game 1 of a best-of-three bi-district series against New Diana on Friday at LeTourneau University in Longview. Game 2 is 6 p.m. Friday.

Davis has been selected as the All-East Texas Softball Pitcher of the Year.

Davis, a McNeese State pledge, was also a force at the plate for Troup, hitting .521 with three home runs, 50 hits, 30 RBI, eight doubles, eight triples and 16 stolen bases.

Chapel Hill junior Kylei Griffin posted a .567 batting average and a .609 on-base percentage with five home runs this season to be selected as the All-East Texas Softball Offensive Player of the Year.

Senior Kylie McCown handled catching duties for the Jacksonville Maidens. She had a .991 fielding percentage and had zero passed balls to be named the District 16-5A Defensive Player of the Year.

McCown has also been selected as the All-East Texas Softball Defensive Player of the Year.

McCown also hit .390 with seven doubles, five triples, 15 RBI and 37 runs scored.

Bullard’s adversities over the past few years have been well documented, from the passing of head softball coach Megan Dobrinski to key players being lost for the season to the passing of family and friends of the program. Through it all, the Lady Panthers posted a 32-6 record and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.

Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry has been selected as the All-East Softball Coach of the Year.

Bullard head coach Julie Murry instructs her team during a 12-4 win over Aubrey on Saturday in Grand Saline to advance to the state softball tournament for the first time.

All-East Softball first-team pitchers are Edgewood senior Riley Price (18-5, 0.93 ERA, 274 strikeouts; .487 average, five home runs, 25 RBI; UT Tyler commit), Martin’s Mill sophomore Madi Gurley (15-3, 2.80 ERA, 141 strikeouts; .542 average) and West Rusk sophomore Lilly Waddell (22-5, 0.79 ERA, 267 strikeouts).

The first-team catcher is Tyler Legacy junior Gabi Escandon, who hit .520 with a 1.371 OPS, seven doubles, 18 RBI, 24 runs and 14 stolen bases. Escandon was also the District 10-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Tyler Legacy catcher Gabi Escandon.

First-team infielders are Rains senior first baseman Chanlee Oakes (.484 average, six home runs, 54 hits; 13-1 pitching, 1.51 ERA, 82 strikeouts; Texas A&M-Commerce signee), Rains senior shortstop Leo Terry (.500 average, two home runs, 61 hits, 46 stolen bases), Bullard senior shortstop Gabby Nichols (.407 average, six triples, two home runs, 37 RBI, 51 runs, 20 stolen bases) and West Rusk sophomore shortstop Piper Morton (.529 average, nine home runs, 36 RBI, 56 stolen bases).

Bullard shortstop Gabby Nichols awaits the ball during a 12-4 win over Aubrey on Saturday in Grand Saline to advance to the state softball tournament for the first time.

First-team outfielders are Whitehouse freshman Kate Jones (.545 average, 28 stolen bases), Bullard junior Berlyn Grossman (.500 average, 62 runs, two home runs, 48 stolen bases) and Union Grove junior Jocy Suarez (.522 average, 47 RBI, 55 runs).

Bullard’s Berlyn Grossman (6) turns on a pitch Friday afternoon against Aubrey in Game 2 of the Class 4A Region II final softball series at Grand Saline Softball Complex.

The first-team utility player is Bullard sophomore Hadi Fults, who hit .414 with eight home runs and 58 RBIs, while going 16-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.94 ERA and 127 strikeouts.

Bullard assistant coach Marisa Ledkins and Hadi Fults (14) celebrate during a 12-4 win over Aubrey on Saturday in Grand Saline to advance to the state softball tournament for the first time.

All-East Texas Softball

Player of the Year: Sage Hoover, senior, Rains

Newcomer of the Year: Anistyn Foster, freshman, Bullard

Pitcher of the Year: Lindsay Davis, junior, Troup

Offensive Player of the Year: Kylei Griffin, junior, Chapel Hill

Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie McCown, senior, Jacksonville

Coach of the Year: Julie Murry, Bullard

First Team

Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, sophomore, West Rusk

Pitcher: Riley Price, senior, Edgewood

Pitcher: Madi Gurley, sophomore, Martin’s Mill

Catcher: Gabi Escandon, junior, Tyler Legacy

Infield: Chanlee Oakes, senior, Rains

Infield: Piper Morton, sophomore, West Rusk

Infield: Leo Terry, senior, Rains

Infield: Gabby Nichols, senior, Bullard

Outfield: Kate Jones, freshman, Whitehouse

Outfield: Jocy Suarez, sophomore Union Grove

Outfield: Berlyn Grossman, junior, Bullard

Utility: Hadi Fults, sophomore Bullard

Second Team

Pitcher: Presley Johnston, junior, Tyler Legacy

Pitcher: Analese Cano, senior, Harmony

Pitcher: Kinlee Rumfield, senior, Grand Saline

Catcher: Kennedy Chastant, sophomore, Brownsboro

Infield: Bailey Blanton, freshman Troup

Infield: Kate Lindsay, freshman, Martin’s Mill

Infield: Kylee Tapia, freshman, Tyler Legacy

Infield: Avery Taylor, junior, Whitehouse

Outfield: Kaylee Paul, junior, Bullard

Outfield: Cambree Oakes, freshman, Rains

Outfield: Emily Myers, junior, Lindale

Utility: McKenna Lovelady, senior, Brook Hill

Third Team

Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, sophomore, Brownsboro

Pitcher: Emma Berentine, junior, Bishop Gorman

Pitcher: Grace Ann McDonald, freshman, Whitehouse

Catcher: Halle Duplichain, sophomore, Alto

Infield: Maddie Flanery, junior, Tyler Legacy

Infield: Maddy Bolin, junior, Grand Saline

Infield: Claire Cannon, senior, Bullard

Infield: Riley Todd, senior, Jacksonville

Outfield: Grace Abercrombie, senior, Jacksonville

Outfield: Williamson, sophomore, Troup

Outfield: Addi Fisher, senior, Grand Saline

Utility: Libbi Rozell, junior, Lindale

Honorable Mention

Bishop Gorman: Emma Watson, Taylor Fate

Brook Hill: Maeci Wilson, Sophia Arno, Mollee McCurley

Brownsboro: Camille Bowman, Sydney West

Bullard: Teagan Graul, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King

Edgewood: Trinity Hale, Gracie Cates

Grace Community: Amelia Turner, Morgan Sumrall

Grand Saline: Andie Houser

Jacksonville: Jasmine Gallegos, Asjia Canady, Juliana Harwell

Kilgore: Jaycie Villanueva

Lindale: Darby Woodrum, Olivia Gary, Liliana Miller, Elizabeth Watkins

New Summerfield: Jennifer Aguilar, Maegan Harrison

Rains: Sarah Coffman, Mia Caison, Avery Songer, Lynzee Hague, Landry Lewers

Troup: Haylee Priest, Sarah Neel, Mia Beason, Maddy Griffin, Tara Wells, Jessie Minnix

Union Grove: Katelyn Vaughn

 
 

