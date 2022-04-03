Jacksonville’s Vitorian “Vito” High and Tyler’s Derrick McFall earned top honors on the All-District 16-5A basketball team, the league’s coaches announced.
Voting was by the district’s coaches.
High was named the Most Valuable Player of the district. He was instrumental in leading the Indians to a tie for the league championship with Lufkin and a 27-7 record.
The senior has signed to play for the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers of Region XIV.
McFall was named Newcomer of the Year. The sophomore, who is also a standout football player, helped the Lions earn a playoff berth.
The Lufkin duo of Elijah Johnson (Offensive Player of the Year) and Elijah Moody (Defensive Player of the Year) also earned superlative honors. The Panthers tied with Jacksonville for the district championship. Lufkin finished 35-5 on the season.
Tying for Coach/Coaching Staff of the Year were Jacksonville’s Mark Alexander and Lufkin’s J.T. McManus.
Tyler players on the first team were junior Ashad Walker and senior Bryson Hill.
Joining the Lions on the first team from Jacksonville were sophomores Karmelo Clayborne and Jermaine Taylor, and junior Devin McCuin.
Whitehouse junior DeCarlton Wilson earned first-team honors as well as Lufkin junior Brandon Walker and senior Christian Mumphrey.
Rounding out the first-team were Huntsville senior AJ Wilson and Nacogdoches senior Jahquay Sweat.
Second-teamers from the area included — Tyler: Shakavon “Tank” Brooks and Kyron Key; Whitehouse: Jaydon Brandon and Keller Smith; and Jacksonville: K’Mari Gipson and Koda Canady.
Earning Academic All-District from Tyler were Key, Brooks, Marquette Martin and McFall.
Jacksonville’s Academic All-District members were McCuin and Ryan McCown.
Whitehouse’s Max Clemons, Dylan Acker, Isaac Lacy and Smith made Academic All-District.
Lufkin represented the district as the No. 1 seed, earning three playoff wins over Texas High (62-47), Forney (59-41) and Sulphur Springs (42-32) before falling to Dallas Kimball (72-44) in the regional semifinals.
Jacksonville was the No. 2 seed, winning over Hallsville (60-52) in bi-district, before falling to Highland Park (55-54 in overtime) in area play.
Tyler was the No. 3 seed and the Lions fell to Mount Pleasant (50-41) in bi-district. Huntsville was fourth in the district and fell to Sulphur Springs (62-52) in bi-district.
This is the final season of this district alignment.
For the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 seasons, Tyler and Whitehouse will be in District 15-5A along with Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and Texas High.
Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Huntsville will be in District 16-5A with Dayton, Humble Kingwood Park and New Caney Porter.
Jacksonville will be in District 18-4A with Bullard, Hudson, Madisonville, Palestine and Rusk.
---
All-District 16-5A Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Vitorian High, Jacksonville, senior
Offensive Player of the Year — Elijah Johnson, Lufkin, senior
Defensive Player of the Year — Elijah Moody, Lufkin, junior
Newcomer of the Year — Derrick McFall, Tyler, sophomore
Coach of Year — Mark Alexander, Jacksonville; J.T. McManus, Lufkin
First Team
Lufkin — Brandon Walker, junior; Christian Mumphery, senior
Tyler — Ashad Walker, junior; Bryson Hill, senior
Whitehouse — DeCarlton Wilson, junior
Huntsville — AJ Wilson, senior
Nacogdoches — Jahquay Sweat, senior
Jacksonville — Karmelo Clayborne, sophomore; Jermaine Taylor, sophomore; Devin McCuin, junior
Second Team
Lufkin — Isaiah Bennett, senior; O’Ryan Hart, junior; Tre Harris, junior
Tyler — Shakavon “Tank” Brooks, junior; Kyron Key, senior
Whitehouse — Jaydon Brandon, senior; Keller Smith, junior
Nacogdoches — Jaylon Brown, sophomore
Huntsville — Tre Taylor, senior
Jacksonville — K’Mari Gipson, sophomore; Koda Canady, junior
---
Honorable Mention
Jacksonville — Jayden Boyd, Devarian Boyd
Tyler — Jabari Harris, Montrell Wade, Ahstin Watkins
Academic All-District
Jacksonville — Devin McCuin, Ryan McCown
Tyler — Kyron Key, Shakavon “Tank” Brooks, Marquette Martin, Derrick McFall
Whitehouse — Max Clemons, Dylan Acker, Isaac Lacy, Keller Smith
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS