As Kenny Loggins and Michael Jackson once sang, “This is It.”
It being the start of the high school football season.
After a season in which the Tyler Lions missed the playoffs, the squad is anxious to return to the gridiron.
While Coach Ricklan Holmes’ pride of Lions is still young, the experience of going through Friday Night Lights last year will help tremendously.
Tyler officially kicks off the 2021 season on Friday.
After going pretty much toe-to-toe with DeSoto last week in a scrimmage, the Lions feel confident heading into the season.
The Lions have appeared in the playoffs 38 times with 28 district titles. Their last postseason appearance was 2019.
Here is a look at the Lions’ 2021 schedule:
Aug. 27 vs. Texas High in Texarkana (7 p.m.): The Lions lead the overall series with the Tigers 40-29-2. The Lions had won six straight against the Tigers until last year, a 41-21 victory by Texas High in Tyler. This will be a tough test for the Lions’ defense as Tigers QB Brayson McHenry can sling the football and RB Braylon Stewart can step off the yards. Defensively, Texas High has Derrick Brown, a stand-up rush end or 3-4 outside linebacker, and a Longhorn commit. The Tigers have 37 playoff appearances and 29 district titles, the last coming last year.
Sept. 3 vs. Tyler Legacy (7 p.m.): The Lions are the home team for another installment of the Rose City Rivalry. Tyler currently leads the series 33-31-1. Legacy has won the last two meetings — 34-7 in 2019 and 40-28 in 2020. The last time the Lions won was in 2018, a 65-21 victory. Former John Tyler star receiver Damion Miller’s younger brother, Jamarion Miller, is a star running back for the Red Raiders who has committed to Texas where his older brother first attended. The Legacy backfield also has Bryson Donnell, who is committed to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have 20 playoff appearances and six district titles. Legacy’s last league championship was in 2009.
Sept. 10 at Nacogdoches: Tyler has beaten Nacogdoches 15 straight times since tying 10-10 in 1992 and lead the series 33-3-1. The Dragons are coming off a playoff appearance in 2020. The two teams were scheduled to meet last year, but COVID-19 halted the game. Nacogdoches was 2-8 in 2019 before improving to 5-5 last year. This season, Gus Smith (6-3, 205) is taking over at quarterback and his coach Darren Allman said he has the tools to be great. The Dragons have 13 playoff appearances and eight district titles, the last league crown in 1982.
Sept. 17 vs. Mesquite Horn in Tyler: This is the 13th meeting between the Lions and Jaguars with the series tied 6-6. Horn has won the last two meeting — 39-17 in Tyler (2019) and 41-27 in Mesquite (2020). It is the final non-district game for both teams and a win would be a momentum builder. The Jaguars have recorded back-to-back 3-7 seasons while missing the playoffs both years after going to the postseason for 11 consecutive seasons. QB Darrius White leads the attack with standout receivers in Xavier Brown, Chris Dawn and Marquis Edwards. The Jaguars have 11 playoff appearances and two district titles, the last league crown was in 2017.
Sept. 24 vs. McKinney North in Tyler: The Lions won the district title in 2018, followed by the Bulldogs in 2019. Highland Park took the crown last season. There’s no doubt starting off district with a win is a key for both teams. The series is tied 2-2 with McKinney North winning the last two — 36-28 in 2019 and 34-24 in 2020. The Bulldogs return QB Gavin Constantine, who directs an up-tempo spread offense. The Bulldogs have 10 playoff appearances and two district titles.
Oct. 8 at West Mesquite: After a bye week, the Lions hit the road, traveling to Mesquite to meet the Wranglers at E.H. Hanby Stadium. Tyler leads the series with the Wranglers 3-0, having won 10-3 last year in the Rose City as the Lions held West Mesquite to 32 yards rushing and 122 total yards. The Wranglers were 1-9 last year under new coach Frank Sandoval but he feels the team will be vastly improved. They are led by sophomore quarterback Craig Dale. WMHS is seeking its first district title since 2011. The Wranglers have won five district championships and appeared in the playoffs 12 times.
Oct. 15 vs. Wylie East in Tyler: A familiar face is leading the Raiders, former Whitehouse head coach Marcus Gold. Coach Gold will be returning to East Texas with his WE crew. Tyler leads the series with the Raiders 3-0, rallying for a 27-20 win last season in Wylie. Linebacker Jacob Villela and the Lions stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-1 near midfield that set up the tying score and later Zachaun Williams recovered a fumble that set up the winning score. Jacques Jones scored two touchdowns in the final 2:03 to give the Lions the win. Wylie East has won one district title and that came in 2015. The Raiders have played football since 2010 and have five playoff appearances.
Oct. 22: at Highland Park: The Scots lead the series with Tyler 7-2 as they have won the last two meeting, 49-10 in Tyler last season and in 2018 state quarterfinals in which Highland Park rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat John Tyler 42-35 at The Ford Center in Frisco. It was a bitter loss for the Lions and the Scots went on to win the Class 5A Division I state championship. The Lions won in 2011, a 42-39 regional victory in Waco. The Scots have to replace nearly their entire offense, but Coach Randy Allen plays a senior-led lineup each year. However, junior Brennan Storer (5-11, 205) is expected to take over at quarterback. He already has offers from Texas State, Kansas, Kent State and Illinois State. DE/TE Jack Curtis (6-3, 228) is a standout who has offers from North Texas, Arizona, Hawaii, Buffalo, San Diego State, Air Force, Army, Penn, Columbia and Princeton, among others. The Scots are the defending district champions (six straight crowns and 11 of the last 12) and have won 55 league titles. They have appeared in the postseason 62 times.
Oct. 29 vs. Sherman in Tyler: The Lions have played in Sherman the last two years and lost both encounters — 32-27 in 2019 and 30-3 in 2020. Tyler still leads the series, 6-3, but would like to stop that losing skid. Speedy Phoenix Grant will move from the secondary to the starting QB as new coach Cory Cain, the former defensive coordinator at Allen, takes over for J.D. Martinez. The Bearcats are seeking their first district championship since 2011. They have won 21 league titles and appeared in the playoffs 35 times, including last year.
Nov. 5 at Longview: Two old East Texas rivals tangle on the final day of the regular season. This will be the 98th meeting between the two with the Lobos holding a 51-39-7 lead. In 1935, the Lions won 19-7 but had to forfeit the game when it was discovered they played an ineligible player. Longview has won the last four meetings (28-19 in 2017, 41-13 in 2018, 42-0 in 2019, 58-14 in 2020) with the last win by Tyler in 2016 (38-24). The Lobos have won 39 district titles, the last coming in 2019. They have made 46 playoff appearances.