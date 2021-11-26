It wasn't a Monster Mash, but a Bulldog Clash.
The result was a Texas High School football classic — Chapel Hill scoring a 41-35 double overtime victory over district rival Kilgore on Friday night before a packed house at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Samari Willis scored on a TD run in the second OT period and Chapel Hill clinched the win when Jayvin Mayfield made an over-the-shoulder interception to halt Kilgore's attempt to tie, setting off a wild celebration on the Blue & Gold sideline.
"Been telling them last year third round was unbelievable, to practice on Thanksgiving and go to the third round," Chapel Hill coach Jeff Riordan said. "All offseason I told them that’s the floor. That’s where we were last year. We’ve got to do better than what we did last year.
"Now we’ve got 10 wins. Playing in the fourth round. Teams they remember play in December. Ain’t no turkeys after Thanksgiving. All them sayings I’ve been telling them. These kids just believe and fight."
Chapel Hill (10-3) advances to the fourth round to play Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, a 24-21 upset winner over El Campo on Friday.
Kilgore saw its nine-game winning streak snapped as Ragin' Red finishes the second at 11-2, along with the District 9-4A Division I title.
Chapel Hill's last loss was a 41-20 defeat to Kilgore on Oct. 15. The CHHS Bulldogs have won five straight.
Both sides had spectacular plays and performances.
CH freshman running back Rickey Stewart rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. CHHS freshman quarterback rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts. He also threw for 88 yards.
Willis had two touchdowns, rushing for 86 yards on nine totes.
Kilgore's Davin Rider had his fifth 200-plus rushing performance of the season. He gained 246 yards and scored on a 31-yard TD on 34 carries.
Kilgore QB Da'Marion Van Zandt connected on 15 of 27 passing attempts for 189 yards and two TD passes — 27 adn 57 to Jermaine Roney.
Chapel Hill fell behind 17-0 and 27-21 before taking a 35-27 lead in the fourth period. Then Kilgore rallied for a TD and a two-point conversion to force overtime.
In the first OT, both teams attempted field goals only to be denied. Kilgore's 42-yard field goal attempt appeared to be blocked by CH, while a high snap on the Chapel Hill 35-yard FG attempt did not give Adolfo Tamayo a shot for the win.
Thus, the second OT was needed. CH freshman QB Demetrius Brisbon bolted for 19 yards to the 6. On the next play, Willis bulled over into the end zone. The try for two was intercepted by Corey Rider, leaving CH ahead 41-35 with Kilgore next up.
Three runs by Davin Rider moved the ball to the CH 13, but Kilgore tried for a pass in the right corner of the end zone where Mayfield made the pick.