The Jacksonville Indians scored the last six points of the contest to pull away from Hallsville 60-52 in a Class 5A bi-district contest Tuesday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gym.
The Bobcats pulled within 54-52 on a basket from Anthon McDermott with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter.
The Indians’ sophomore guard Karmelo Clayborne scored off a steal and a bucket and sealed the game with two free throws with 4.9 seconds left. Vito High contributed a basket with 2:06 left off a nice feed from Devin McCuin.
Hallsville received big third period efforts from Luke Cheatham and Kamron Gaut scoring eight and seven points, respectively to pull the Bobcats within 42-41 entering the fourth period.
Clayborne led the Indians with 19 points and three others scored in double figures with High (15), Jermaine Taylor (12) and McCuin (10). Davarian Boyd added four points for Jacksonville.
Cheatham scored 15 points and McDermott added 11. DQ Harrison contributed nine points for the Bobcats.