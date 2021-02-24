TYLER LEGACY RED RAIDERS
Coach: James Boxley
Assistant coaches: Chance Cotton, Josh Culpepper and Seth Gibson
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Dallas Skyline, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)
2020 record: N/A
Returning varsity players: Colby Harris, senior; Andrew Nick, senior, pitcher; Tyler Hittle, senior; Landon Langford, senior; Jackson Newhouse, senior; William Randall, senior; Ethan Smith, senior; Cooper Hill, junior; Dakota McCaskill, junior; George Rippy, junior
Notable newcomers: Kasen Carpenter, senior; Sam Carvajal, senior; Austin McDaniel, senior; Conner Yearty, senior; Bruce Bruckner, junior; Connor Fiorentino, junior; Zane Griffith, junior; Peyton Martinez, junior; Preston Newberry, junior
Notes: Hill is a University of Houston commit.
JACKSONVILLE INDIANS
Coach: Branson Washburn (2nd season)
Assistant coaches: Matt Wilkins, Doug Conaway and Brian Hamilton
District: 16-5A (Tyler, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Huntsville)
2020 record: 3-11
Returning varsity players: Jaccari Hamlett, senior, pitcher/third base; Carson Fuller, senior, catcher/second base; Kasey Canady, senior, outfield; Dominick Hinojosa, senior, outfield; Joshua Holcomb, senior, pitcher/shortstop; Matt Jenkins, senior, outfield
Notes: Hamlett was a .420 hitter last season.
WHITEHOUSE WILDCATS
Coach: Greg Branch (2nd season; 191 wins overall
Assistant coaches: Cody Hines, Travis Granberry, Matt Brooks and Ross Smith
District: 16-5A (Tyler, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Huntsville)
2020 record: 9-4
Returning varsity players: Jack Clark, senior, infield; Logan Whitfield, senior, pitcher; Jackson Conser, senior, pitcher; Colton Eikner, junior, first base/pitcher; Zach Norvell, junior, catcher/outfield; Collin McLemore, sophomore, infield
Notable newcomers: Michael Dudolski, freshman, pitcher/outfield; Luke Caussey, sophomore, outfield/pitcher; Ethan Stone, sophomore, pitcher/infield
Additional comments: “This is the youngest team we’ve had in a while, but the future is bright. We will be starting multiple freshmen and sophomores on varsity.” — Branch
Notes: Clark, a University of Louisiana signee, hit .420 with 13 stolen bases and three triples last season. Whitfield, a Texas Tech signee, is a lefty who was 1-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 20 strikeouts. COnser was 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 21 strikeouts.
ATHENS HORNETS
Coach: Aaron Carroll (3rd season, 20-22-1)
Assistant coaches: Kolton Bragg and Trey Swartzenberg
District: 14-4A (Canton, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2020 record: 4-11-1
Returning varsity players: Juan Garcia; Trevor Deupree; Caleb Bennett
Additional comments: “We have a big senior class with great team chemistry.” — Carroll
BROWNSBORO BEARS
Coach: Stuart Smith (1st season; 17-33 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jeremy Bumpers and Matt Godwin
District: 14-4A (Canton, Athens, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2020 record: 12-5
Returning varsity players: Hayden Woods, senior, third base/outfield; Lane Epperson, junior, catcher; Dylan Reeves, junior, pitcher; Alex Wood, junior, infield/outfield; Landon Hatton, sophomore, pitcher/shortstop
Notable newcomers: Jaxyn Rogers, sophomore, infield/pitcher; Jackson Epperson, sophomore, infield/outfield; Cooper Schock, freshman, infield/pitcher
Additional comments: “With only two seniors on the roster, the Bears field a very young team under first-year head coach and longtime Elkhart Elks assistant Stuart Smith, but the talent is there to compete for a playoff spot in a tough District 14-4A. The Bears are led by University of the Southwest commit Hayden Woods.” — Smith
CANTON EAGLES
Coach: Brandon Luce (4th season, 71-8; 359-137 overall)
Assistant coaches: Brad Yudizky and Bryan Jones
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2020 record: 11-1
Returning varsity players: Nick Fenner, senior, pitcher/third base; Corbin Holland, senior, pitcher/infield; Steven Massey, senior, pitcher/third base; Grant Yudizky, junior, catcher; Colton Whitehead, pitcher/outfield; Ace Reese, sophomore, pitcher, infield; Cole Vannorsedel, senior, first base; Riley Norrell, senior, pitcher/outfield
Notable newcomers: EJ Dyke, junior, pitcher/infielder/catcher
Additional comments: “The Eagles look to stay on track with six returning starters from last year’s 11-1 team and nine guys that have varsity experience. Pitching depth and timely hitting will be the key if we are to continue our success we have had the past few years.” — Luce
BULLARD PANTHERS
Coach: Robert Ellis (1st season)
Assistant coaches: Adam Cook and Chris Cook
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill)
2020 record: 8-4
Returning varsity players: Hagen Smith, senior, pitcher/utility; Conner Carson, senior, pitcher/infield; Gage Wakefield, senior, utility; Bryce Jewell, senior, pitcher/infield; Ryley Sharp, senior, pitcher/catcher; Brandon Taylor, junior, pitcher/utility; Derek Degrate, junior, pitcher/first base
Notable newcomers: Bryson Mason, sophomore, pitcher/catcher; David Wilson, freshmen, pitcher/outfield; Jachin Salas, freshman, pitcher/infield; Beckham Campbell, sophomore, pitcher/utility; Bryce Brannon, sophomore, pitcher/utility; Tanner Stainback, sophomore, pitcher/utility; Austin Taylor, freshman, pitcher/utility; Noah Lock, freshman, pitcher/infield; Traeson Wynne, freshman, pitcher/utility; Cason Craig, freshman, pitcher/utility; Chase Randall, freshman, pitcher/utility; Reed Overbeek, freshman, catcher
Notes: Ellis’ son, Duke, is a former Universtity of Texas standout and currently plays in the Chicago White Sox organization. Robert Ellis was drafted by the White Sox in 1990 and played in the MLB with the California Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers. Bullard has four players signed to play Division I baseball — Smith (Arkansas), Wakefield), Texas), Carson, Abilene Christian) and Jewell (Abilene Chrstian).
CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS
Coach: Clayton Haltom (2nd season, 8-8)
Assistant coaches: Michael Wright, Steve Villani and Bryan Schneider
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill)
2020 record: 8-8
Returning varsity players: Dillon Line, senior, pitcher/infield; Nathan Kinney, senior, outfield/pitcher; Dillon Tabb, senior, outfield; Will Parker, junior, catcher/infield; Danny Lara, senior, outfield; Sean Gentry, junior, pitcher/infield
Notable newcomers: Austin Vega, sophomore, pitcher/outfield; Connor Griffin, freshman, infield; Cody Combs, junior, infield; Kameron Griffin, sophomore, pitcher/infield
KILGORE BULLDOGS
Coach: Eugene Lafitte (4th season; 340 wins overall)
Assistant coaches: Joey Pippen, Ron Cole and Braden Robey
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, Henderson, Bullard, Lindale, Spring Hill)
2020 record: 8-6
Returning varsity players: Donovan Adkins, senior, outfield/pitcher; Dalton McElyea, senior, infield/pitcher; Cade Pippen, senior, infield/pitcher; Kyle Wheeler, senior, catcher/infield; Bryce Long, senior, infield/pitcher; Hunter Pipak, senior, infield/pitcher; Chris Ervin, junior, outfield; Hunter LaFleur, junior, pitcher/first base
Notable newcomers: Jeremaine Roney, junior, outfield/pitcher; Wyatt Wilkerson, senior, pitcher/outfield; Zach Porter, senior, outfield; Chase Lewis, junior, pitcher/infield
LINDALE EAGLES
Coach: Richard Sanguinetti (6th season)
Assistant coaches: Justin Mason, Brent Ricks and Cameron Broderhausen)
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, Henderson, Kilgore, Bullard, Spring Hill)
2020 record: N/A
Returning varsity players: Brandon Burckel; Bryce Everest; Triztin Smith; Sam Peterson; Judson Long; Cody Taylor; Dakota Cook; Tyler Tallant; Luke Poe; Caden Piccoli; Aaron Wolfe; Jackson Fugate
Notable newcomers: Miles Keith, sophomore, catcher, infield
Notes: Burckel has signed with the University of Houston.
RUSK EAGLES
Coach: Ross McMurry (2nd season, 9-4; 29-14 overall)
Assistant coaches: Trent Montgomery and Ty Ham
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Lufkin Hudson, Jasper, Palestine)
2020 record: 9-4
Returning varsity players: JD Thompson, junior, pitcher/outfield/first base; Mason Cirkel, junior, pitcher/outfield; Landon Gates, senior, shortstop/pitcher; Bryce Lenard, senior, center field; Zach Blackmon, senior, catcher/utility/pitcher; Wade Williams, junior, third base/pitcher; Tarant Sunday, sophomore, first base/catcher/pitcher
Notable newcomers: Will Dixon, junior, outfield/pitcher; Carson White, junior, infield/utility; Bret Rawlinson, sophomore, shortstop/pitcher
Additional comments: “We have 17 players on varsity this year, and all 17 can truly contribute in some way. We have a lot to be excited about. We have a lot of talent and great kids. We have a lot of areas to continue to grow as players and a team, but if the stars align right,, we could make an impressive run this year.” — McMurry
Notes: Thompson is a former All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year who had a batting average above .400 with 29 strikeouts on the mound in three starts last season. Dixon was ranked as one of the top players in Class 2A by the Texas High School Coaches Association when he played for Alto.
GRAND SALINE INDIANS
Coach: Kinney LaPrade (52-33 at Grand Saline; 88-54 overall)
District: 12-3A (Edgewood, Rains, Chisum, Prairiland, Commerce, Lone Oak)
2020 record: 8-6
Returning varsity players: Jase Melton, junior; Brett Kindle, sophomore; Carson Fisher, junior
Notable newcomers: Preston Anderson, sophomore; Sam Currey, junior
RAINS WILDCATS
Coach: Trey Neighbors (1st season; 61 wins overall)
Assistant coaches: Matt Brownlow and Larry McNew
District: 12-3A (Edgewood, Grand Saline, Chisum, Prairiland, Commerce, Lone Oak)
2020 record: 4-7-1
Returning varsity players: Luke Sheppard, senior, pitcher/infield; Will Stroman, senior, pitcher/infield; Eric Bacon, sophomore, pitcher; outfield; Brandon Bacon, senior, pitcher/infield; Drake Hurley, senior, outfield; Beau Schellinger, junior, designated hitter; Kylar McGinty, senior, pitcher/infield; Audie McAree, junior, pitcher/catcher
Notable newcomers: Grant Guidry, freshman, catcher
Notes: Sheppard, a Tyler Junior College signee, hit .500 last season with 11 RBIs.
MINEOLA YELLOWJACKETS
Coach: Russell Bowker (3rd season; 101-84-4 overall)
Assistant coaches: Dakota Heinaman and Zach Eschberger
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winnsboro, Winona)
2020 record: 8-3
Returning varsity players: Riley Fowler, senior, utility; Caleb Gant, senior, utility; Thomas Hooton, senior, outfielder; Cason Davis, sophomore utility/pitcher; Spencer Joyner, sophomore, shortstop/pitcher; Conner Gibson, sophomore, first base/pitcher; Brady Shrum, sophomore, outfield/pitcher; Kaden Bell, sophomore, catcher/pitcher; Jack Heard, sophomore, outfield/pitcher; Levi Bowden, senior, pitcher
Notes: Fowler, Gant, Hotton and Joyner all hit above .300 last season.
CAYUGA WILDCATS
Coach: Tony Humphreys (6th season, 67-30)
Assistant coach: Kyle Wilkins
District: 20-2A (Frankston, Kerens, LaPoynor, Cross Roads, Martin’s Mill, Neches, Tenaha)
2020 record: 6-3
Returning varsity players: Caden Mullican, senior, shortstop; Haden McBroom, senior, first base/pitcher; Garrett Bright, senior, third base/pitcher; Kirby Murray, senior, outfield/pitcher; Toby Murray, senior, catcher/designated hitter; Jadan Henry, junior, infield/pitcher; Nic Wolverton, sophomore, catcher; Owen Cretsinger, sophomore, pitcher/utility; Ayden Stovall, sophomore, pitcher/outfield; Logan Vaughan, senior, infield
Notable newcomers: Braxton Killion, sophomore, second base/shortstop/pitcher
Additional comments: “Caden, Haden, Garrett, Kirby and Jaden were all starters on our 2019 18-8 area team.” — Humphreys
Notes: Mullican, Bright and Wolverton all hit above .400 last season. Bright, a .481 hitter, also had a 1.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts on the mound.
— Brandon Ogden