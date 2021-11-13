TYLER LEGACY
Head coach: Kevin Walker
Assistant coaches: Devin McIlwain, CJ Williams, Brandon Rougely and Corey Chancellor
District: 10-6A
2020-21 record: 20-5
Returning varsity players: None
Notable newcomers: Nick Vasso, 6-3, junior, guard … JJ Harris, 6-0, junior, guard … Cayden Callier, junior, forward, 6-1 … Kevin Jennings, 5-10, junior, guard … Cooper Moore, 6-3, sophomore, guard … Jaiden Hambrick, 6-6, sophomore, forward … Luke Anderson, 6-6, sophomore, forward
Did you know: The Red Raiders graduated their entire roster from last season when they won their first district title since 2006 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
TYLER
Head coach: Justin Johnson
Assistant coaches: Justin Tatum, Warren Perry, David Sanders and Vernon Johnson
District: 16-5A
2020-21 record: 7-14
Returning varsity players: Xavier Tatum, 6-0, junior … Kyron Key, 6-3, senior … Shakovon Brooks, 5-11, junior … Ashad Walker
ALL SAINTS
Head coach: Eddie Francis
Assistant coach: Jeremy Tatum
District: TAPPS 2-4A
2020-21 record: 8-15
Returning varsity players: Cullen Walker, 6-4, junior (10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds) … Cameron Reid, 6-1, senior (6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Bryce Patrick, 5-10, junior (8.4 points, 3.0 assists) … Drew Jackson, 5-10, junior (8.4 points, 3.0 assists) … Dawson Thames, 6-0, junior, post (3.0 points)
Notable newcomers: Paul Cecolli, 5-10, junior … MacLean Arnett, 6-1, senior, guard … Mill Walters, 6-2, junior, guard
Additional comments: “The experience gained by our young team last year, and a productive offseason has expectations high for the upcoming season. The growth and development of our returning varsity players along with having several players who split time between the JV and varsity teams last season ready to step in and play key roles for us, has us excited about this team. Our ability to defend at a high level and turn defense into offense will be a key to our success.” — Francis
Did you know: Francis is entering his fourth stint as head coach at All Saints with a record of 321-154 … Arnett was sidelined by injury last season. Walters returns to All Saints after spending last season at Tyler Legacy.
BISHOP GORMAN
Head coach: Kevin Murray
Assistant coaches: Bernard Anderson and Ed Burns
District: TAPPS 2-4A
2020-21 record: 13-13
Returning varsity players: Sid Cleofe, 5-9, senior, point guard … Chris Green, 6-0, senior, guard … Adam Favre, 6-1, junior, forward … Ashton Roberts, 5-10, junior, guard … Bradley Richbourg, 6-0, senior, forward
Notable newcomers: Joseph Richbourg, 5-11, sophomore, point guard … Anthony Todd, 6-3, sophomore, forward
Additional comments: “This team has good experience and leadership from the guard positions. There is lots of room for improvement.” — Murray
GRACE COMMUNITY
Head coach: David Robinson
Assistant coaches: Jonathan Barker and Derrek Engeler
District: TAPPS 2-5A
2020-21 record: 14-10
Returning varsity players: Tyler Hicks, 6-2, senior, forward (4.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Tanner Thyen, 6-3, senior, forward (3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds) … Darius Shankle, 5-9, junior, guard (4.6 points, 1.2 steals) … Will Bozeman, 5-9, junior, guard (3.2 points, 1.0 steals)
Notable newcomers: Kole Crawford, 6-4, junior, forward … Drew Gaddis, 5-9, junior, guard … Cade Covington, 6-4, junior, forward … Grayson Gaddis, 5-9, junior, guard … Ashton Smith, 6-4, junior, forward
Additional comments: “The Cougars said goodbye to a group of seniors who not only provided a lot of production, but also helped turn the program around. I am excited about this group of guys as they are excited to grow into bigger roles and continue to move the program forward. They are a group that really enjoys being around each other and they are working hard to develop the type of habits that will enable us to be successful.” — Robinson
Did you know: Robinson is in his fifth year at Grace and is 167-227 overall in 18 seasons as a head coach.
BROOK HILL
Head coach: Jacob Agnew
Assistant coaches: Ivan Johnson and Dyron Anderson
District: TAPPS 2-5A
2020-21 record: 5-2 in district
Returning varsity players: Grayson Murry, 6-5, senior, forward … Brady Callens, 5-11, senior, guard … Noah Langemeier, 6-0, junior, guard
Notable newcomers: Herman Herder-Conde, 6-4, senior, forward … Jakub Dluzewski, 6-4, junior, forward … Thomas DiCarli, 6-0, senior, guard … Von Dawson, 5-9, junior, guard
WHITEHOUSE
Head coach: Michael Ostlind
District: 16-5A
2020-21 record: 11-10
Returning varsity players: Bryson Hawkins, 5-11, junior … Decarlton Wilson, 5-11, junior … Jayden Brandon, senior … Easton Mayo, senior … Ross Wall, senior … Max Clemons, senior … Keller Smith, junior
JACKSONVILLE
Head coach: Mark Alexander
District: 16-5A
2020-21 record: 12-11
Returning varsity players: Vitorian High, 6-1, senior … Devin McCuin, 5-11, junior … Karmelo Clayborne, sophomore … Kalvin Bryant, 6-2, senior
BROWNSBORO
Head coach: Brent Smith
District: 14-4A
2020-21 record: 11-10
Returning varsity players: Gekyle Baker, 6-3, sophomore (10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds) … Aidan Hardin, 6-3, senior (8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds) … Malik English, 5-10 (9.0 points, 4.0 assists) … Michael Fitzgerald, 6-0, senior (7.0 points) … Aiden Green, 6-1, junior (4.0 points) … Lane Epperson, 5-10, senior … Ty Tillison, 6-2, senior … Kyle Nichols, 6-1, senior
Notable newcomers: Jordan Hoover, 6-4, junior, forward … Tanner Ballard, 6-6, junior, center
Additional comments: “The Bears will need to stay healthy and improve on the road this season. As a young team last season, they exceeded expectations by finishing third in district and reaching the second round of the playoffs. The Bears only played 21 games last season, because of COVID.” — Smith
Did you know: Smith is 138-60 entering his eighth year in Brownsboro and has a record of 213-150 overall.
CANTON
Head coach: Justin Burk
Assistant coach: Matthew Byrd and Tommy Day
District: 14-4A
2020-21 record: 19-9
Returning varsity players: Ja’Braylon Pickens, 6-4, senior, guard (17.0 points, 8.0 rebunds) … Chanston Prox, 5-10, junior, guard … Layne Etheridge, 6-4, junior, guard … Kameron Shaw, 5-9, junior, guard
Additional comments: “A lot of roster spots are up for grabs. We will lack experience outside of our four returners, but should be defensive minded and scrappy as always.” — Burk
Did you know: Burk is 86-34 at Canton, which is coming off of a 10-0 district title.
VAN
Head coach: Kevin Brewer
Assistant coaches: Brett Anderson and Brett Doring
District: 14-4A
2020-21 record: 9-13
Returning varsity players: Cayden Mitchell, 5-10, senior, guard … Ryder Shoquist, 6-3, senior, wing … Luca Kozhev, 6-4, senior, guard/post (8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Jackson Rainey, 6-1, senior, wing (7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals) … Canon Rust, 6-1, senior, wing (10 points, 42 percent on 3-pointers) … KD Erskine, 6-2, senior, post/guard … Quentin Harris, 6-1, senior, wing
Notable newcomers: Drew Reynolds, 6-3, junior, wing … Beau Barton, 6-2, junior, post … Jacob Hardwick, 6-1, junior, wing/guard
Additional comments: “Van returns four starters but will need quality production from newcomers if the team wants to have success in a tough district schedule. Strong leadership from All-District seniors Rust, Rainey, Erskine and Kozhev will be crucial if the team wants to continue the playoff success of the past several years.” — Brewer
BULLARD
Head coach: Dean Nuckolls
Assistant coach: Don Gibson and Jeremy Lee
District: 16-4A
2020-21 record: 6-18
Returning varsity players: Jeffery Brooks, 6-5, junior, forward (20.0 points) … Drake Kress, 6-3, junior, guard … Owen Thompson, 6-1, junior, guard … Hayden Medley, 6-4, senior, forward
Notable newcomers: Garrett Nuckolls, 6-5, junior, guard … Cason Craig, 6-4, sophomore, forward … Bryce Brennen, 6-1, junior, guard
Additional comments: “I feel this team has a good bit of length to them and are learning to compete at a high level.” — Nuckolls
Did you know: Nuckolls comes to Bullard after a successful stint at LaPoynor. He is 383-113 overall as a head coach … Garrett Nuckolls has a Division I offer from Troy.
CHAPEL HILL
Head coach: Akimba Johnson
Assistant coaches: DeAundre Hill, DJ Fiterman and Anthony Timms
District: 16-4A
2020-21 record: 18-6
Returning varsity players: Tyson Berry, 5-8, junior, point guard (11.2 points, 9.3 assists, 3.2 steals) … Ahstin Watkins, 6-6, junior, forward (22.9 points, 4.0 assists, 1.6 blocks) … Keviyan Huddleston, 6-6, junior, center (8.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks) … Will Chetlin, 6-4, senior, guard (6.0 points)
Notable newcomers: Adrian Mumphrey, 6-5, junior, forward … Jayvin Mayfield, 6-0, sophomore, guard … Demetrius Brisbon, 6-1, freshman, guard … Cameron Murphy, 6-6, senior, forward
Additional comments: “This team has a great chance to be special. If we defend at a high level which I expect and run the floor we will be very hard to beat. Staying healthy and overcoming the ups and downs of the season will be key, but with this experienced group back, I am up for the challenge.” — Johnson
HENDERSON
Head coach: Gary Carr
Assistant coaches: Oliver Deal and Jaret King
District: 16-4A
2020-21 record: 13-16
Returning varsity players: Devon Phillips, 6-3, senior, forward … Duce Davis, 6-0, senior, guard … Josh Simpson, 6-1, sophomore, guard … Austin Berry, 6-3, sophomore, forward
Notable newcomers: Jacobe Robinson, 6-4, junior, forward
LINDALE
Head coach: Chris Grotemat
Assistant coaches: Spencer Terry, Camron Frazier and Will Shawn
District: 16-4A
2020-21 record: 24-6
Returning varsity players: Taegan Terry, senior (4.0 points, 2.0 assists) … Walter Smith, senior (8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Colby Wood, senior (8.0 points) … Justin Farris, senior (4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds) … Ryder Johnson, junior (5.2 points)
Notable newcomers: Masen Rainey, junior, forward … Amare Baptiste, junior, forward … Ayden Pierson, freshman, guard
Additional comments: “The success of our team will ultimately be determined by the ability of our players to cultivate leadership and adhere to a consistent standard of performance. If we can grow in those areas, I believe our team can contend for a district championship.” — Grotemat
Did you know: Grotemat is 78-49 entering his fifth season at Lindale and 246-177 overall … The Eagles advanced to the regional semifinals last season.
PALESTINE
Head coach: J.J. Johnson
Assistant coach: Colten Hearell, Michael Smith and Rickey Brooks
District: 17-4A
2020-21 record: 12-11
Returning varsity players: Dreyon Barrett, 6-5, senior, forward … Dmyzjean Martin, 6-1, guard … Tajshawn Wilson, 5-10, junior, guard … Carlton Wiggins, 6-4, junior, forward … Jerrod Walker, 5-11, senior, guard … J’Corey Jackson, 6-2, senior, guard
Additional comments: “I’m looking for a big year with this group. We have a lot of returning starters and with COVID last year and having to cancel games and missing players just about every game, I'm looking for good things from this group, plus with some additional guys that have joined this year.” — Johnson
ARP
Head coach: Joe Crawford
Assistant coach: Henry Brown
District: 16-3A
2020-21 record: 17-7
Returning varsity players: Kadaylon Williams, 6-1, senior (11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.8 steals) … AJ Arrington, 6-2, senior, post … Blake Florence, 6-3, senior, forward … Michael Brager, 5-9, senior, guard
Additional comments: “The tradition of playoffs will be the main goal of this team.” — Crawford
Did you know: Crawford is entering his 42nd year as a coach, 30th as head coach with a record of 389-388, 150-80 at Arp.
TROUP
Head coach: Darin Harley
District: 16-3A
2020-21 record: 16-12
Returning varsity players: Bracey Cover, 5-11, senior … Trae Davis, sophomore
Additional comments: “The tradition of playoffs will be the main goal of this team.” — Crawford
Did you know: Harley has a record of 388-256
WEST RUSK
Head coach: Chad Hlavaty
Assistant coach: Rafe Mata
District: 16-3A
2020-21 record: 8-16
Returning varsity players: Torami Dixon … Andon Mata … Jaxon Farquhar … Jimmie Harper … Carson Martin … Geremiah Smith … Tate Winings … Jamal Ford
Notable newcomers: Beau Mason … Noah Murphy … Keyshawn Lewis
Additional comments: “We are returning eight lettermen that all saw significant time last season.” — Hlavaty
ELKHART
Head coach: Chaston Pruitt
Assistant coach: Austin Jones
District: 20-3A
2020-21 record: 5-20
Returning varsity players: Cale Starr, 6-0, junior, guard (19.4 points, 9.0 rebounds) … Wyett Thomas, senior (9.0 points, 2.0 assists) … Kyle Hart, senior (7.0 points, 3.0 steals) … Lorenzo Alcorta, senior (5.0 points, 3.0 steals) … Tyler Stafford, junior (6.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) … Brayden Chambless, junior (7.0 points)
Notable newcomers: Jaydan Chapman, 5-10, freshman, guard … Tristyn Tidrow, 6-1, freshman, post
Additional comments: “Defense will be the calling card for the Elks this season. I am a defensive-minded coach so that will be the emphasis for this team going forward. We will compete hard each game and have a chance to be in each and every game. I am excited to be leading this program.” — Pruitt
CAYUGA
Head coach: Jayme Bradley
Assistant coach: Kyle Wilkins
District: 19-2A
2020-21 record: 5-5 in district
Returning varsity players: Charles Carroll, 5-11, senior, guard … Spence Calcote, 6-2, senior, guard … Chase Hearrell, 5-8, junior, guard
Notable newcomers: Marcus Thompson, 6-7, junior, center … JaCorie Bradley, 5-8, freshman, point guard
Additional comments: “I’m excited about this opportunity this year with this great group of kids we have. We have a chance to do something special.” — Bradley
Did you know: Bradley, a former standout at Tatum that led the Eagles to the state tournament, is in his first year at Cayuga after previously coaching at Rusk.
LAPOYNOR
Head coach: Jim Reid
Assistant coach: Mark Driskell
District: 19-2A
2020-21 record: 26-6
Returning varsity players: Kase Johnston, 6-3, senior, guard/forward … Cooper Gracey, 6-4, junior, forward … Dijuan Whitehead, 6-2, junior, center … Evan Almeida, 6-1, junior, forward … Matt Driskell, 5-10, junior, guard
Notable newcomers: Jackson Young, 6-2, sophomore, forward … Cort Reid, 6-0, freshman, guard
Did you know: Reid is 419-379 overall as a head coach and is in his first season at LaPoynor, which went to the regional finals last season.
MARTIN’S MILL
Head coach: Doug Boxell
Assistant coach: Casey Chase
District: District 19-2A
2020-21 record: 26-4
Returning varsity players: Colton Powers, 6-3, senior, forward
Notable newcomers: Alex Tyner, 6-4, junior, forward … Jak Kinder, 5-8, freshman, point guard … Nate Reiser, 6-1, junior, guard … Zaeben Means, 6-3, senior, post … Dylan Benton, 6-0, senior, post … Blake Butcher, 5-6, junior, guard … Jose Perez, 6-0, senior, guard
Did you know: Tyner is a transfer from Tenaha.
CARLISLE
Head coach: Jerod Roland
District: 21-2A
2020-21 record: 9-13
Returning varsity players: Aaron Gallegos, 5-11, senior, guard (2.0 points, 5.0 rebounds)
Notable newcomers: Alexis Hernandez, 5-6, junior … Clayton Hart, 6-2, sophomore, forward … David Deleon, 5-11, sophomore, guard/forward … Fernando Espinoza, 5-10, sophomore, guard
Additional comments: “As for every year, I sound like a broken record but all our success depends on making it through football fully healthy. I have to replace all five starters and my first man off the bench. The good news is, I am replacing them with a district champ JV team. We will be very young, but I look forward to coaching my young team into the playoffs.” — Roland
KING’S ACADEMY
Head coach: Michael Rushing
Assistant coach: Quincy Mitchell
District: TAIAO
2020-21 record: 13-8
Returning varsity players: Jake Hosch, 6-1, junior, guard (11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists) … Leroy Sparrow, 6-0, senior, point guard (12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists) … Levi Campbell, 6-0, sophomore, guard (11.4 points) … Evan Hellwig, 5-8, sophomore, guard (6.8 points) … Aidan Reynolds, 6-0, senior, forward (7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds)
Notable newcomers: Seth Pickerill, 6-2, senior, guard … Brett Black, 6-5, senior, center … Kole Ward, 6-0, sophomore, forward
Additional comments: “Even after losing four seniors from last year, we have a great mix of experience returning from last season’s team. Add in some newcomers to the program along with players who have come up through our system; this year I feel we are ready to compete at a high level and accomplish big things as we continue to build on our league semifinal appearance last season. Brett Black and Kole Ward are both recovering from broken bones and are currently awaiting their doctor’s release. While they are out, it will provide others the opportunity to step up and show what they can do.” — Rushing
TYLER HEAT
Head coach: Jason Carlile
Assistant coaches: Ryan Tomlin and Chad Morgan
District: NCHBC
2020-21 record: 22-12
Returning varsity players: Jake Carlile, 6-1, senior, guard/forward (15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals) … Brayden Cox, 5-8, senior, guard (11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.6 steals) … Cayden Tomlin, 6-2, senior, guard/forward (8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals) … Jackson Tomlin, 5-8, sophomore, guard (5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals)
Notable newcomers: Cade Morgan, 5-9, junior, guard … Waker Hartman, 6-0, freshman, guard
Additional comments: “We now have a senior heavy team, with four returning starters, as well as some strong newcomers, so we are very excited about this season. We appreciate all of the local public and private schools that we have increasingly added to our schedule over the past few years. We have a strong and very competitive schedule ahead of us and we look forward to the opportunity of competing against some very respected and traditionally strong programs all around East Texas.” — Carlile
Did you know: Tyler HEAT consists of homeschooled students.