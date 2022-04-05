Justin Bradford and Kaden Koonce combined on a two-hitter to lead the Nacogdoches Dragons to a 19-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Bradford got the win on the hill, going three innings while allowing one hit. He struck out four and walked one.
Koonce finished up the game, hurling the final two innings. He gave up a hit while striking out three and not walking a batter.
Dante Martinez and Avery Coleman legged out infield hits for the Lions.
Nacogdoches improves to 12-6-3 overall and 6-2 in district. The Lions fall to 3-13-1 and 0-8.
Braden Ballenger and Blake Goerner each had triples for the Dragons, while Reid Bowyer and Will Furniss, a Mississippi commit, added doubles. Furniss had three RBIs and Bowyer knocked in three runs..
Koonce had three hits and three RBIs. Goerner added two hits and three RBIs. Ballenger and Isaac Jones each had two hits. Jones had three RBIs.
Cermodrick Bland and Brandon Morones added singles for Nacogdoches.
Others will RBIs were Bland (2) and Drew Dora (1).
Scoring runs were Ballenger (3), Kade Godfrey (3), Furniss (3), Bland (2), Bowyer (2), Jones (2), Goerner (1), Koonce (1), Dora (1) and Connor McAninch (1).
The two teams are scheduled to meet in Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. Friday.