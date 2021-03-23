WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse and Lufkin entered Tuesday night as the only two undefeated teams in District 16-5A.
Behind the pitching of Alex Luna and Spencer Alexander, the No. 9 Lufkin Panthers left in sole possession of first place with an 8-0 win over the Wildcats.
Luna struck out seven and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Alexander pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and finished with six strikeouts with three hits allowed.
Whitehouse starting pitcher Ethan Tone was the one who set the tone early. After getting Coby DeJesus on the first pitch of the game, he struck out the next two batters for a spotless first inning.
But in the second inning, Matthew Gorman grounded in to what looked like a double play. A run was going to score regardless, but an error brought a second run in to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Alexander and Reid Hensley opened the third inning with consecutive doubles as Lufkin had a four-run frame to go up 6-0. Stone was relieved by Peyton Blackmon in the inning.
Whitehouse got a leadoff single by Zach Norvell in the bottom of the third, but Luna responded with three straight strikeouts.
The Wildcats loaded the bases in the fourth inning with just one out. But once again, Luna came back with two consecutive punchouts to get out of the jam. Luna had six strikeouts in the third and fourth innings combined.
Cameron Jackson had a two-run triple in the fifth inning to stretch Lufkin’s lead to 8-0.
Alexander relieved Luna in the fifth inning. The Wildcats got singles by Jackson Conser and Stone to start the sixth, and Alexander responded with three consecutive strikeouts. The Wildcats once again loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, and Alexander finished things off with two more strikeouts.
Hayden Hossley pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for Whitehouse and allowed no runs with three strikeouts.
Alexander and Hensley led Lufkin with two hits each.
Colten Eikner led Whitehouse with three singles. Conser had two hits.
Julio Flores was slated to start at third base for Lufkin and bat third, but he was injured during pregame warm-ups and had to be scratched from the lineup.
Lufkin (14-3-1, 3-0) will host Tyler at 7 p.m. Friday. Whitehouse (13-4, 2-1) will play Huntsville at 7 p.m. Friday in Huntsville.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports