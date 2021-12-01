Tyler Legacy had two first-team selections on the All-District 10-6A Volleyball Team for the 2021 season, the league’s coaches announced.
Senior outside hitter Kayda Kinch and senior libero Anna Gates both made the first team for the Lady Raiders. Kinch received two first-place votes for Newcomer of the Year, and Gates got a first-place vote for Outstanding Libero of the Year.
Rockwall’s Becca Kelley was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Rockwall also had the Outstanding Attacker of the Year (Madison Goellner) and Outstanding Blocker (Kylie Nott).
Rockwall-Heath’s Danyelle Prado was selected as the Outstanding Setter of the Year. Reese Ruecker was tabbed as the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, and the Lady Hawks also had Sami Senak claim Newcomer of the Year honors.
Mesquite Horn’s Ryan Henderson was chosen as the Outstanding Libero of the Year.
North Mesquite’s Danielle Graber was named the Coach of the Year.
Rounding out the first team were Rockwall-Heath’s Grace Horvath, Blair Adams, Reagan Ruecker and Caroline Thomas; Rockwall’s Addison Goss, Kiki Carrasco, Elizabeth Schaefer and Gabi Ashcraft; Mesquite Horn’s Madison Mosley and Erica Anaba; and Mesquite’s Jasmine Williams.
———
ALL-DISTRICT 10-6A VOLLEYBALL
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER — Becca Kelley, junior, Rockwall
OUTSTANDING SETTER — Danyelle Prado, senior, Rockwall-Heath
OUTSTANDING ATTACKER — Madison Goellner, junior, Rockwall
OUTSTANDING LIBERO — Ryan Henderson, junior, Mesquite Horn
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER — Reese Ruecker, sophomore, Rockwall-Heath
OUTSTANDING BLOCKER — Kylie Nott, senior, Rockwall
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Sami Senak, sophomore, Rockwall-Heath
FIRST TEAM
Tyler Legacy — Kayda Kinch, senior; Anna Gates, senior; Rockwall-Heath — Grace Horvath, senior; Blair Adams, junior; Reagan Ruecker, sophomore; Caroline Thomas, sophomore; Rockwall — Addison Goss, junior; Kiki Carrasco, junior; Elizabeth Schaefer, senior; Gabi Ashcraft, sophomore; Mesquite Horn — Madison Mosley, sophomore; Erica Anaba, senior; Mesquite — Jasmine Williams, sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Legacy — Taliyah Mumphrey, senior; Catherine Wise, senior; Rockwall-Heath — Addie Johnston, senio;r Kenley Koetter, sophomore; Rockwall — Anna Villarreal, senior; Sydney Lafferty, sophomore; Kayla Bullard, sophomore; Mesquite Horn — Jada Shepherd, sophomore; Arianna Tubbs, senior; Mesquite — Paris Roney, senior; Dallas Skyline — Chyna Diggs, sophomore; North Mesquite — Mikaylah West, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Legacy — Ionna Jones, Avery Armstrong, Shelby Huntsberger, Adele McCown, Ahava Young; Rockwall — Harley Krause; Mesquite — Dakoda Hood; North Mesquite — Tanaiya Antwine, Cora Hurst; Mesquite Horn — Kendall Spriggins, Bryanna Stanford, Chloe Avila; Dallas Skyline — Yaritza Ulloa, Taylor Hillman
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Tyler Legacy — Kelly Casel, Anna Gates, Kayda Kinch, Faith Marceaux, Taliyah Mumphrey, Catherine Wise, Avery Armstrong, Shelby Huntsberger, Megan Lininger, Ionna Jones, Adele McCown; Mesquite — Abrielle Alonzo, Sandy Cortes; Bianca Dominguez, Dakoda Hood, Joelle Kruckenberg-Eagan, Sami’ya Mahr, Ava Reyes and Jasmin Williams; Rockwall-Heath — Maya Belcevic, Grace Horvath, Kenley Koetter, Presley McGriff, Hailey Nixon, Reagan Ruecker, Reese Ruecker, Sami Senak, Caroline Thomas, Ellie Udstuen; Mesquite Horn — Erica Anaba, Zoi Davis, Troy’Nya Gamble, Ryan Henderson, Emilia Martinez, Jada Shepherd