Tyler Legacy Softball
Tyler Legacy Softball

Rockwall-Heath scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 3-1 victory over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.

Legacy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Presley Johnston to score Brooke Davis, who reached on a triple. Haylee Hulsey added a single for the Lady Raiders (20-7-1).

Johnston allowed three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.

Danielle Gillean pitched a complete game for the Lady Hawks, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Kailee Isaac-Bautista had a double and two RBIs.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports