Rockwall-Heath scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 3-1 victory over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
Legacy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Presley Johnston to score Brooke Davis, who reached on a triple. Haylee Hulsey added a single for the Lady Raiders (20-7-1).
Johnston allowed three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.
Danielle Gillean pitched a complete game for the Lady Hawks, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Kailee Isaac-Bautista had a double and two RBIs.