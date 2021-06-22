Smith County received the 2020 Safety Achievement Award from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, June 22.
The award was earned for the County’s record of commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims.
To qualify for the award, the county must participate in Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool’s Workers’ Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan and meet additional criteria.
Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Smith County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers by minimizing workers’ compensation costs.
The County is one of 12 members statewide to have earned the award.
Governed by a board of county officials, the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool has provided counties with protection against risks and liabilities for 47 years. Its risk control programs and services, delivered to more than 412 members, help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars.