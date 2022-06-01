Flowers and candles are placed around crosses at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week’s school shooting in Uvalde Saturday. The gunmen in two of the nation’s most recent mass shootings, including last week’s massacre at the Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18. That’s prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons.