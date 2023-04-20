Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.