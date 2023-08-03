Eighty-one-year-old Holly Lake Ranch resident Peter Craine was introduced to pickleball when he joined the Glass Recreation Center nine years ago.

Back then, there were about half a dozen players. Now there are nearly 200.

Tyler residents are asking daily for more pickleball courts, City of Tyler Recreation Manager Kandice Johnson said.

There are currently four city-owned locations where people can play pickleball in Tyler; the Glass Recreation Center, Bergfeld Park, Fun Forest Park and Faulkner Park.

Eight courts are being installed at Pollard Park to support the sport's growing popularity. Pickleball players informed the city that eight dedicated courts in one park would allow them to bring in sanctioned tournaments, which helped influence the decision.

"We have had a lot of input from residents on creating more pickleball courts," Parks and Recreations Director Leanne Robinette said. "While we have some that are shared with tennis, the overwhelming amount of support for dedicated pickleball courts was something we heard."

It'll be dedicated pickleball courts with no need to put striping or put tape down. The construction should be complete by October.

"At Pollard, we are doing dedicated pickleball courts," Johnson said. "Whenever it is completed, I think it will be packed consistently. I don't see the courts being empty unless it's pouring down, raining or snowing."

Pickleball is a mash-up of tennis and ping-pong. Players use ping-pong-like paddles and a Wiffle ball on a smaller court, similar to a tennis court. The most notable difference is the use of Wiffle balls, which can be challenging to maneuver.

"It's fundamentally like a miniature game of tennis. It's about 40 years old and exploding nationwide," Craine said. "You need all the skills of tennis to be good at this game, but you have to learn the different strategies because you've got different rules."

Craine and Mineola resident Liz Weber agreed pickleball is a popular way for older people to exercise, and it's their primary form of exercise. Still, in recent years players are getting younger.

Craine plays about 10 hours weekly at Glass Recreation Center, Faulkner Tennis Center, and the Holly Tree Lake Pickleball Courts. He added he's lost 20 pounds and virtually healed his cardiovascular health issues without changing his diet.

Weber was introduced to the game by a friend from the City of Tyler. She started playing pickleball at age 66 after sitting behind a desk for many years.

"When I started playing, I couldn't even hit a ball. I literally couldn't even see the ball to hit it, and since then, I've been playing about two years and have improved greatly," Weber said. "It's addictive. There's no other way to say it."

It's a fun way to get movement in and meet friends.

Weber didn't know many people when she moved to Texas but has since made many friends in the pickleball community. She's played and made friends in Texas, Arkansas and South Carolina.

"You can go almost anywhere on vacation now and almost everybody's adopted pickleball courts," she said.

Weber humorously describes the local pickleball community as "addicts." She joked her husband is angry with her because she's never home. After all, she wants to play every day.

"When it started, it was more of a sport and game for seniors. Now you can go to Bergfeld, you can go to Fun Forest, you can go out to Faulkner Tennis Center, and you'll see younger people in their 20s and 30s," Johnson said. "The popularity is growing."

Pickleball can be intense, but people can tailor the experience depending on their skill level.

Craine recommends new players research the game online.

Weber suggests learning the rules and scoring system and practicing against a wall before jumping into a game with more experienced players.

"You need to be quicker on your feet because the court is small. The ball comes at you closer than it is in tennis," Craine said. "You need to be on the ball and ready to go."

There are three courts at the Glass Recreation Center, and the unspoken rules are one is for beginners, the next for intermediate and the third court is for advanced players.

There are also pickleball clinics people can attend to get some insight.

"I wouldn't say it takes a whole bunch of skill, but it takes some stamina," Johnson said. "If you're playing with people who know how to play and know how to give instructions, it's very easy to pick up."

Johnson said playing with a Wiffle ball is entirely different from a tennis ball, and experienced players will be more familiar with how to curve the ball or hit specific corners.

Weber said she recently played in her first tournament and has played with deaf people, children and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It's a game for nearly anyone.

"I think it's going to be very exciting for the pickleball community to be able to host national tournaments, clinics or just different events," she said. "I think they are going to enjoy that, and it's going to increase the sport's popularity."

Craine said pickleball was invented in the U.S. but has gained popularity worldwide.

Did You Know? National Pickleball Day is Aug. 8.

"We have some avid pickleball players in our community, and I think people just don't realize it. [But,] they're starting to realize it," Johnson said.

Sports tournaments, in general, make a significant economic impact on cities, Robinette said. With the qualifications to bring in tournaments, the dedicated pickleball courts at Pollard Park have potential to benefit the local economy. However, the specific outcome of pickleball tournaments can only be determined once the courts are finished and utilized.

"We want Tyler to get the benefits of any kind of sports tourism possible," she said. "When people come to Tyler, they spend money in our restaurants, entertainment venues and hotels, which directly affects our economy."