Truckers tie a banner reading ‘SOS, Transport. That’s enough’ to a truck before driving slowly during a protest though Madrid, Spain, Wednesday. Governments worldwide are facing protests, work stoppages or other political pressure to take action against soaring inflation. Spanish truck drivers ratcheted up the pressure by vowing a walkout days before Christmas and won relief on diesel prices, while Turkish citizens are protesting the government’s unorthodox economic policies that have worsened surging inflation and made it a struggle to buy food and other goods.