Texas scored major wins with the latest rollout of the prestigious research university rankings by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Baylor University and the University of Texas at San Antonio achieved what is known as Tier One status, a designation that signals an elite academic reputation and “very high research activity.”
Our state now boasts nine public universities and two private ones that are Tier One schools, up from a total of four schools a decade ago. The speed and breadth of the progress are stunning.
Buried in the Carnegie data is another headline worth celebrating. Prairie View A&M University achieved Tier Two status for its “high research activity.” Officials from the historically Black university said in a statement that Prairie View A&M has spent $105 million in research during the past five years. This heavy investment in research has led to more than 20 corporate partnerships and produced more than 50 startup companies, according to the university.
Prairie View A&M, known as a top producer of Black engineers in our state, joins nine other Texas schools with Carnegie Tier Two status. Sam Houston State University, Tarleton State University and the University of Texas at Tyler also achieved the designation this year.
These academic milestones are critical for Texas to lay the foundation for a 21st century workforce. Our state, including the Dallas region, has lost corporate relocations because of a shortage of workforce talent, particularly in science, math, engineering and technology.
When Amazon launched a search for its second headquarters in 2017, it listed “education and talent” as a critical area, requesting that cities courting the tech giant provide information on their labor pool and their “ability to attract talent regionally.” Dallas and Austin made the shortlist but lost to Arlington, Va.
The proliferation of top research universities is a boon not only to companies seeking to do business here but to Texas students, who can earn a four-year or advanced degree from an elite school at in-state tuition rates, and maybe close enough to home to save them room and board costs.
We hope Texas’ investments in higher education will eventually cover a greater expanse of the state’s geography with Tier One schools. UTSA was an important addition for South Texas, but it remains a three- or four-hour drive for students in the Rio Grande Valley. East Texas lacks a Tier One institution, though it has the presence of a Tier Two research university with UT Tyler.
Texas is making impressive strides as it competes with the rest of the nation for the best employers and the brightest minds. It’s a competition it must remain determined to win.