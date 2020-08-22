Meet Oreo (black & white) and Milo (tan & white), a bonded pair of brothers that must be adopted together. The owner of these sweet boys worked long hours so Milo and Oreo spent many hours in their crates. The owner realized that was not the best thing for these brothers so they were surrendered to Pets Fur People and are now available for adoption. Oreo and Milo are a year old and weigh about 18 pounds each. Oreo is the shy one of the two and Milo has a very happy and outgoing personality. They would thrive in a family with children. They have been neutered, are current on starting vaccinations including rabies and have been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Milo and Oreo will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, collars and leashes and certificates for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Milo and Oreo call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Oreo and Milo: Pets of the Week 8-23-20
Alex Dominguez
