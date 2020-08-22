Meet Oreo (black & white) and Milo (tan & white), a bonded pair of brothers that must be adopted together. The owner of these sweet boys worked long hours so Milo and Oreo spent many hours in their crates. The owner realized that was not the best thing for these brothers so they were surrendered to Pets Fur People and are now available for adoption. Oreo and Milo are a year old and weigh about 18 pounds each. Oreo is the shy one of the two and Milo has a very happy and outgoing personality. They would thrive in a family with children. For information on adopting Milo and Oreo call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.