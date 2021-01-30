If you are a hunter and have never gone to the Dallas Safari Club convention, you have missed out. It can best be described as a candy store for those who hunt.
It does not matter whether you are a squirrel hunter, dove or duck hunter or just like to hunt deer, the mentality is also that the next hunt is going to be the best. Even more, it is natural to dream about going bigger, whether reality is that it may never happen.
The DSC convention is row after row of dreams of adventures around the world. Outfitters from North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe come to Dallas each year for the show, and it is such a big deal it is where many of them book most of their hunts for the coming years.
There are accessories for hunts ranging from a pair of gloves to top of the line scopes and $100,000 shotguns. There are vehicles, taxidermists with amazing works, artists and seminars with experts in hunting and conservation.
This year’s convention is scheduled Feb. 11-14, but do not go. It has been canceled because of COVID-19, and that is a shame because the convention is more than a fun time. It is also important as a fundraiser for conservation worldwide.
“With what the DSC convention accomplishes for wildlife conservation and relationship building, we were deeply disappointed that (Dallas) would not allow us to hold the in-person event this year,” said Corey Mason, DSC executive director.
With plans already under way for next year’s walk-through convention, that does not mean that DSC is completely standing down in 2020. Its mission is too important to the future of some wildlife species and in some cases, hunting, for that to happen. Last year the convention attracted 30,000 visitors. In the past five years the organization generated more than $5 million for conservation, education and hunter advocacy.
“So, like many organizations, we were forced to look for alternate means to communicate our mission, provide opportunities for members and beyond to access our exhibitor partners and raise needed funds for mission fulfillment. As such, we are holding live online events the evenings of Feb. 10-13,” Mason explained.
While outdoor activities in the U.S. actually saw an increase in participation in 2020, that is not the case around the world. The impact was widespread.
“With hunters’ inability to travel internationally, including Canada, meaning the complete loss of a season and thus revenue, many operators have been forced to reduce staff and their presence in the field. In some countries this meant that anti-poaching teams were not in the field, so timber, meat and ivory poachers were allowed to do as they wished and decimate some wild places,” Mason said.
These are the hidden uses of hunter dollars. Even in the U.S. license sales help fund wildlife agencies and conservation law enforcement. Lease and hunting fee dollars also pay for things like land taxes and give wildlife importance in decision-making of landowners. Mason said it is the same thing around the world, but maybe even more important because it shapes government philosophies on a number of levels about hunting and wildlife protection, helps fund schools and medical facilities and provides jobs and foods for local communities.
Mason said with the reduced amount of legal hunting activity that poaching for meat, ivory and timber jumped significantly in southern and eastern Africa.
“Recognizing the need to support anti-poaching while funding was practically eliminated, DSC created a new program, Hunters CARE – Covid Anti-poaching Relief Effort, to fund grants for anti-poaching teams salaries and equipment. In total, we granted a few hundred thousand dollars and are protecting in excess of 26 million acres and funding lots of jobs in remote Africa,” Mason said.
DSC also supports anti-poaching units in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and South Africa.
Domestically DSC is involved in bighorn sheep restoration, grizzly bear, mule deer and waterfowl projects, advocacy for hunters and hunting nationally and on the state level and youth activities.
Hunters can donate directly to DSC to help continue its various projects, or can participate in this year’s online auction at https://dsc.onlinehuntingauctions.com#.
Otherwise, save the date for next year’s convention, Jan. 6-9, at the Dallas Convention Center.