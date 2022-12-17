Community invited to Square Dance Club
A great way to connect with people and become friends is at a Square Dance.
I first became a Square dancer in the 1980s. This was long before PCs, smartphones, laptops and social media. Using those devices and platforms is how we now often connect with the world in which we live. A better and more personal way, can be found at a square dance. It’s not only fun, it’s also great exercise.
Although I live in Longview, I am a member of a Square Dance Club in Tyler. We call ourselves; “The Rambling Roses.” And there are several other square dance clubs throughout East Texas.
The Rambling Roses hold a dance on the first Saturday of each month at the Fairwood Methodist church on Old Omen. But we will starting new square dance lessons in January at the Green Acres Baptist Church youth center. It provides a wonderful place to dance and I want to thank Green Acres for making it available to us.
I hope to see some of you there next month.
Gerald Green
Longview
America saved?
Thank God! Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced she is leaving the Democratic Party to be an independent.
This could save our Constitution and country from further abuse and destruction. Now if Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia would switch to Independent or Republican, America could begin recovery from the most serious threat to liberty, freedom and our democratic Republic in my lifetime.
Note that before the 1960s, Texas and much of the South were solid Democrat states.
In the 1952 election I split my vote and voted for Dwight Eisenhower and voted for local Democrat candidates who always won every election since Civil War reconstruction.
I moved to Tyler in 1962 and was elected a Democrat delegate to state convention in San Antonio. There I saw the corruption and manipulation and switched to the the Republican Party. Thousands, then millions, also switched parties making Texas a permanent Republican Party-led state.
It is good to see our Congressional House returning to Republican control and possibly even the Senate if Manchin would also switch. Make your voice to him heard! Millions nationwide would support Manchin if he would switch parties.
Political evil will continue if sane and caring citizens do nothing.
Harry Bergman
Tyler