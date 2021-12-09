Dear Editor,
Music lovers of Tyler and anyone else looking for a night of entertainment, please don’t pass up the opportunity to fill your heart and soul with joy Saturday at 4 p.m. at the East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus Christmas Concert at the Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, 300 W. Erwin St.
This will be a debut performance of their new choir director, Brent Hairston. There will also be a special guest quartet, Sterling, performing at the Christmas show.
The concert is free to attend. This is the best gift you can give yourself this Christmas. Fill your car with family and friends for the most enjoyable evening of the season.
Barbara Williams
Longview