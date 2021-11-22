LUBBOCK (AP) — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State is going to play for a championship because of its dominating defense.
Oklahoma State wrapped up its first trip to the Big 12 championship game with a 23-0 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night, completely throttling an offense that hadn't been shut out since 1997. The Cowboys have allowed only one offensive touchdown over their past four games, but this was their first shutout in a conference game or on the road since 1995.
“I don’t know what to say, what else to say about the defense,” coach Mike Gundy said. “I'm just kind of running out of things to say about them on Saturdays. Hopefully, they can just stay the course.”
Spencer Sanders threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Tanner Brown kicked three field goals for the Cowboys (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 9). The defense limited Texas Tech (6-5, 3-5), which had scored in 302 consecutive games, to 108 total yards that included a 25-yard pass on the final drive.
UTSA 34, UAB 31
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — UTSA has practiced every possible scenario, even the most improbable, during its historic season and that prepared the Roadrunners for the most unlikely of finishes. Sort of.
Frank Harris scooped up a low snap and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Cardenas with three seconds left, giving No. 15 UTSA a wild 34-31 victory over UAB on Saturday at the Alamodome.
UTSA (11-0, 7-0) beat the reigning three-time Conference USA West champion UAB (7-4, 5-2) to clinch their first division title.
UTSA, No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will host the C-USA championship on Dec. 3.