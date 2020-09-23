Wilma Lou Loughlin
TYLER — Wilma Lou Loughlin was born August 13, 1940 in Flint, TX. Wilma is preceded in death by her son Ricky Casey; parents Byron and Wilma Walker; siblings Jerry Walker, Phillip Walker, Bill Walker, Shirley Lawson, Martha Sue Springer and Charles Walker. She is survived by her husband Richard P. Loughlin of Tyler, formally of Henderson, son Jeff Casey of Tyler, son Kyle and Kristi Casey of Tyler, daughter Kelli & Paul Landreth-Smith of Frankston, brother Bobby Walker of Galveston. Grandchildren Kyle Casey, Kara Burris, Taylor Disbrow, Ryan Casey, Kolton Casey, Korbin Casey, Logan Casey, Evan Casey, Kade Casey and Kelbi Casey. Great-Grandchild Arya Casey and one on the way.
Wilma graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1959. She raised her 4 children in Whitehouse and retired from Whitehouse I.S.D. She moved to Henderson where she resided for over 20 years. In her spare time she volunteered at the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club in Henderson. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Wilma passed on September 18, 2020 at the age of 80. There will be a private family gathering celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club of Henderson and Hospice of East Texas.
