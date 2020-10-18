Willie E. Williams

Willie was born July 16, 1937 in Tyler to the late Leonard L. Williams and Myrtis P. Williams. He was a Sales Manager at GSC for 40 years. Willie was an entrepreneur and owned rental properties. His long life passion was being successful in the cattle business. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1955 where he loved and played all sports, excelling in basketball where he received a scholarship to play at HCJC and TJC. He loved and supported all his family and his family loved him.
He is survived by sons, Ronnie Williams, Chip (Lisa) Williams, Clay (Amber) Williams; daughter, Carla (Brad) Hopson, 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Cotton; brother-in-law, Lonnie Harris and sister-in-law, Charlotte Williams
Willie was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ann Williams; sister, Bobbie Harris; brother, Junior Williams; grandson, Grant Lee Williams and great-granddaughter, Kaley Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wilburn Wade, Terry Jones, Glenn Cooper and Mike Stapes.
Pallbearers are grandsons.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance or the charity of choice.
He loved Jesus, Chapel Hill, Texas and Dallas Cowboys.