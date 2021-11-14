William Thomas “Bill” Stevens
JACKSONVILLE — William Thomas “Bill” Stevens, of Jacksonville, Texas, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, the 11th day of November 2021. He was 81 years of age. Bill was born on the 8th day of January 1940 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
He served in the United States Army. Bill, as we called him, was a quiet man but knew how to make friends. When Bill was not making his yard look beautiful, he was watching John Wayne movies.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife Evelyn Stevens of 41 years; sons, Thomas McClelland and wife Doni of Palestine, and Timothy McClelland of Longview; granddaughter, Shannen McClelland and two sisters.
A funeral service with Military Honors is to be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 16th day of November 2021 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel, where Bro. Jerry Carroll will officiate. Interment will follow in Earle’s Chapel Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas.
Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at one o’clock in the Rhone Memorial Chapel, prior to the start of the service.
Funeral services for William Thomas “Bill” Stevens are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.