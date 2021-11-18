Wheeler Owens Wilson
WHITEHOUSE — Wheeler Owens Wilson, 88, of Whitehouse, Texas, passed away from age-related natural causes on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Services will be held at the Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Wheeler is survived by his wife, Mary Wilson, of Whitehouse; son, Curtis (Patti) Wilson, of Chandler; son, James (Laura) Wilson of Whitehouse, and daughter, Elizabeth Wilson of Whitehouse.
Read Wheeler’s full obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tyler-tx/wheeler-wilson-10446191.