Waymon Michael Layton
COLLEYVILLE — Waymon Michael Layton, 77, of Colleyville, Texas passed away on March 8, 2022.
Mike was born in Houston, Texas on July 6, 1944. He graduated from UT Texas and received a BA degree in Business. He married Shirley Dee Layton on March 15, 1963. Mike was the owner of All Seasons Brokerage.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. and Elizabeth Layton, and sister, Cindy Gebe.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Layton; children, Christi Carson (Guy), Lisa Hyman (Hayden), Lana Arnold (Thomas); grandchildren, Sheridan, Kolby, Layton, Leighana, Kyndle, Braden, Brieanna; great-grandchild, Gannon; brother, Don Layton.
A visitation for Mike will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD, COLLEYVILLE, TX 76034.
A celebration of life will occur Friday, March 18, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 at Compass Center, located at 4201 Pool Rd, Grapevine, TX 76051. Burial will immediately follow in the Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.