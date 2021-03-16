Wanda Lee Hass (Seay)
ALBA — Services for Mrs. Wanda Lee Hass, 84, of Alba, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, Alba, with Bro. Byron George officiating under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Pilgrim Rest #1 Cemetery, Emory.
Mrs. Hass passed away March 12, 2021 in Quitman. She was born January 19, 1937, in Farmersville to Thadeus Lee and Nellie Beatrice Woods Seay. On April 17, 1954, she married Alfred Clayton Hass in Mineola. Wanda had lived in Alba for the last 64 years. She loved dancing and working from dawn until dusk. She would say to her grandchildren, “If you can lean you can clean.” She and her husband, Alfred, owned and operated Alba Parts Service, Pay N Save, and Chaney Point RV Park. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Alfred Hass; two sons, Richard Paul Hass and Alfred Wayne Hass; great-grandson, Cody Alexander; two sisters, Joyce Armstrong and Peggy Addington; and brother, Jackie Melton Seay.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Hass of Alba; two sisters, Joan McBride of Alba and Dixie Walker of Garland; ten grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Upchurch, James “Rusty” Sherwood, Lupe Ortega, Curtis Harris, Jerrylynn Foust, Trevor Byron, Harry Tyndal, and Jason Moore.
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home.
