Wanda Jean Davis
MINEOLA — Wanda Jean Davis, 89, of Mineola, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 26, in Lindale, Texas. She was born on September 5, 1932, to the late James Edward & Maudie Clark Meadows. She was a graduate of Tyler High School. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Hainsville Baptist Church, 3368 FM 49, Mineola, Texas 75773. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon’s International or the youth department of Hainsville Baptist Church in Mineola, Texas.