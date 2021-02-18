Vivian Gassmann Britton
TYLER — Graveside services for Vivian Gassman Britton, 80, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Father Hank Lanik officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM with the Rosary following from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Vivian passed on to her home in Heaven on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the age of 80 at her home with her family surrounding her after a two year battle with cancer.
She was born on September 17, 1940 in Schulenburg, Texas to Alfred and Antonette Vasek Gassmann.
Vivian lived on a farm in Moulton, Texas until she was 15 years old when they moved to Houston where she finished school. During her working years she was a legal secretary, working for law firms in Houston, Tyler and other locations. She retired as Office Manager for Cowles and Thompson law firm in Tyler. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tyler for almost 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 42 years, Leo Britton of Tyler; sons, Murphy Britton of Ft. Worth and Robert A. “Robbie” Britton and wife Carter of Tyler; brothers, Roland Gassmann of Columbus, TX and Wayne Gassman and wife Conney of The Woodlands, TX.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and so many first cousins that no one could count them. All who knew her, loved her.
