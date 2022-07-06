Vicki Flewelling
TUCSON —Vicki Stroud Flewelling
Much Loved So Missed
Vicki Lynn was born December 23, 1946 in Tyler, Texas and passed away on June 20, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by husband CW, son Eric and his wife Clare, grandchildren Harper, Maxwell and Malcolm all of Tucson, sisters Gayle Reed and Joyce Stroud and many relatives. Vicki received her bachelor’s degree from UNT and master’s of business administration from SMU. She enjoyed a long career at TI in Dallas.
Graveside services will be held at Colfax Cemetery on July 9 at 10:00am