Vanessa Edwards Floyd

Vanessa was born on July 27, 1969 in Fort Lee, Virginia, the daughter of the late Maj. Jerry A. Edwards and Mrs. Pilar M. Edwards. Vanessa graduated Quitman High School in 1987, attended East Texas State University and then graduated with a BS from the University of Texas at Tyler. Vanessa earned a Master’s Degree in Public Health from Texas A&M University.
Vanessa was married to the love of her life, Dan Floyd and resided in Houston, TX, most recently in Sugar Land. They were blessed with 28 wonderful love filled years together. Vanessa worked as a Director of Management Operations at the University of Texas Health and Science Center for over 5 years and prior at MD Anderson Cancer Center as a Program Director for 12 years. Vanessa is quoted by colleagues as “having integrity and dedication and always with a smile”.
Vanessa lived life to the fullest. Vanessa would often sing, dance and played the violin beautifully. Vanessa was a devoted wife, daughter, sister and friend with a deep love and faith in Christ. Vanessa was kind, positive and accepting of others, loved her family and was adored by her friends. Vanessa was someone you were lucky to have known. Vanessa had an infectious laugh and a gentle soul, with a strong spirit that was a witness to her faith in God. Vanessa loved to travel the world - especially with her Mother. Vanessa was a sister of Kappa Delta Sorority and a tireless volunteer for causes such as combating human trafficking and helping children through Christian based support across the world. Vanessa traveled to India during her internship in her graduate studies to volunteer and promote awareness of diabetes.
Vanessa leaves loving memories to be cherished by her husband Dan Floyd, her mother Mrs. Pilar M. Edwards of Quitman, TX, her sister Mary Pauline Compton and husband Daniel Lee Compton of Edmonton, KY, their children Sara Johnson, William Compton and Robert Compton, her brother Dr. Oliver Lee Edwards, his wife Dr. Sharon Edwards and their children Luke and Lauren of El Paso, TX. Vanessa also leaves behind her father-in-law James Floyd and wife Brenda of Tyler, TX, sister-in-law Angela Floyd and partner Steve Jacobson of Los Angeles, CA and step-daughter Melonie Floyd of Tyler, TX and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.