Suprena Savannah Coleman
HAWKINS — A service celebrating the life of Ms. Suprena Coleman of Hawkins, will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 11:00 am at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Marcellus Price eulogist. Interment will be held in Hawkins Community Cemetery, Hawkins, TX. under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Suprena Savannah Hawkins was born July 7, 1987 to Charles L. Coleman, Sr. and Edna Cooper Coleman. She attended Hawkins Schools and Vista Beauty College in Longview.
She was currently employed by Jarvis Christian College.
Suprena leaves as survivors, her parents, Charles & Edna Coleman; sister Porche Coleman; brother Charles Coleman, Jr. Several special nieces, nephews, God children and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm.

