Sue Jared
RUSK — Funeral services for Sue Jared, age 76, of Rusk are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. T.J. Gableman officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Sue passed away October 10, 2021. She was born July 21, 1945 to the late W.M. “Bill” Vining, Sr. and Eddie B. Roark Vining. She graduated from Rusk High School in 1963, attended Stephen’s College in Columbia, Missouri; TCU, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. She lived in Rusk most of her life. She was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church in Rusk until she became ill. She retired from DHS Adult Protective Services Division in 2001. She maintained very valuable relationships with her high school friends with whom she still enjoyed. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and traveling with her late husband Scott. She dearly loved her dog Bandit.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Scott Jared. She is survived by her daughter Tracey Wolfe and husband Bill of Mabank, TX, son William Jared of Rusk, TX, granddaughters Liz Fessenden and husband Chris of Mabank, TX, Destiney Smith and husband Colton of Olton, TX, brother Bill Vining, Jr. and wife Tonya of Fairview, TX, niece Ashley Long of Dallas, TX, nephews Macon Vining of Los Angeles, California, and T.J. Vining of Austin, TX, and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home. Pallbearers will include David Grogan, Kelly Philbrick, Kenny McClure, Ronny Travis, Joe Stricklin and David Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusk High School Class of 1963.