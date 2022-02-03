Stephen Orville Nichols
TYLER — Steve was born on November 6, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, the son of Orville Nichols and Sallie Rebecca (Hampton) Walker. He grew up and lived in Yantis, Texas. He was a proud veteran who volunteered and served in the U.S. Army where he earned rank of Sargent E5. He liked the routine of the military and built that into his personal life. Steve embraced life, was always smiling, never met a stranger and was game to try new adventures. He could laugh at himself, had a beautiful sense of humor and always had a story to tell. He enjoyed physical activity and, whenever possible, was outside walking, running, biking, playing golf, flying down a zip line, or hiking and snow skiing in the mountains. He loved the wonderful fellowship of the Christ filled congregation of Flint Community Church.
Steve was called home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2022, after losing a long hard, fought battle with cancer. While he hated the stress on his body and life, he never complained but faced the challenge with courage and the sheer will to make the most of each day. He was a loving husband, obedient son, kind brother, caring friend and a fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews that recognized he was a kid at heart.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Josephine Lavelle Landtroop and his brother, Jimmy Lee Nichols.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gail (Hass) Nichols of Tyler; stepmother, Mildred Nichols of Mineola; sisters, Mary Dale Keller and husband Calvin of Troup; Charlotte Elaine Chrietzberg and husband Cary of Mineola; Linda Stone and husband Brad of Mineola; Deannie Waldon of Alba; Callie Morgan of Chandler; numerous nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many amazing friends.
Pallbearers will be Drew Henson, Tony Grisham, Asa Staley, John Staley, Jacky Staley, and Jimmy Wheeler.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with good friend Ricky Clements officiating. Interment to follow at Cathedral in the Pines cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) or Texas Oncology of Tyler, 910 E. Houston St., Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75702.