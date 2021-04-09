Spencer Eugene Hall
TROUP — Spencer Eugene (Gene) Hall, 82, of Troup, Texas passed away on February 15, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel at 1607 Troup Hwy Tyler, Tx 75701. The family will have visitation at 1:30 -2:00 prior to the service.
 
 