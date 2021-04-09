Spencer Eugene Hall
TROUP — Spencer Eugene (Gene) Hall, 82, of Troup, Texas passed away on February 15, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel at 1607 Troup Hwy Tyler, Tx 75701. The family will have visitation at 1:30 -2:00 prior to the service.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas
-
2 arrested for selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci valued at $1.3 million during Canton First Monday Trade Days
-
Update: Missing 5-year-old boy found safe
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after 5-year-old was missing for over 12 hours in Arp area
-
Tyler business gives out free appetizers, daiquiri samples to fully vaccinated customers