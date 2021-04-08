Spencer Eugene Hall
TROUP — Spencer Eugene (Gene) Hall 82 of Troup, Texas passed away on February 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer/ Leukemia.
Eugene was born in Dallas, Texas to Spencer D and Mary Lois Hall on November 5, 1938. He was a graduate of Rusk High School and served as a Sergeant in the US Army.
He retired from Brookshires Grocery Company after 20 years of service as a Store Director. Eugene enjoyed travel, golfing, and working in his flower garden. He was a member at Gateway Baptist Church in Whitehouse, Tx.
He was preceded in death by his parent’s Spencer D Hall and Mary Lois Hall and is survived by his wife of 20 years Judy Hall of Troup Tx, son Michael Ray (Lori) Hall of Round Rock, Texas, daughter Kimberley Denise (Lance Sr) Loggins of Tyler, Texas, Susan Kay (Mark) Weippert of Whitehouse. ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Brother Kenneth (Molly) Hall of Whitehouse, Shirley (Lynn) Hunstable of Mansfield, Texas, John Hall of Waxahachie, Texas and Linda Stewart of Malakoff, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel at 1607 Troup Hwy Tyler, Tx 75701. The officiant will be Bro. Stephen Nipp of Tyler. The family will have visitation at 1:30 -2:00 prior to the service.
