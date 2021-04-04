Sondra Sue Frye
PLANO — Sondra Sue Frye passed away February 12,2021 in Plano TX. She was born Sondra Sue Sponamore May 3,1939 in Dodge City, KS to Elva and B.F. Sponamore.
Sondra married Eldon Dee Frye – February 11, 1961 in Hutchinson, KS. They had three sons, Christopher Dee Frye, Gregory Quinn Frye, Thomas Bradley Frye.
Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Tom.
She is survived by her sons and their wives; her brother, Bob; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
