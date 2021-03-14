Shirley Jean Rogers
BULLARD — Celebration of Life services for Shirley Jean Smith Rogers, 90, of Bullard will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Emerald Bay Community Church with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rogers went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Tyler. Born June 18, 1930 in Breckenridge, TX, she was the only child of Dillon Barto Smith and Lorene Jeanette Smith. She was married to her TCU college sweetheart, Randall Weldon Rogers for 59 years and they raised their family in Tyler for over 20 years. She worked as secretary/receptionist for the Tyler ISD at Hogg Middle School and then the TISD Administrative Office.
Shirley was a charter member of the Emerald Bay Club of Bullard and considered everyone in EB her special family. After retirement, she was an avid golfer twice winning their LGA Club Championship and traveling with her golf buddies all over Central Texas.
Her love of baseball was well known. She was a skillful scorekeeper at hundreds of Tyler youth games and was awarded a baseball letter at TJC as their official scorekeeper. She was a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros (Colts) and the Texas Rangers celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary and 80th birthday at the ball parks.
She was a committed Christian and an active member of Emerald Bay Community Church.
Shirley “Gram” Rogers leaves a legacy of a devoted, caring and generous heart to her loving family including daughter, DeBe Wayne Rogers Albright Wantzloeben, husband Kenneth (Georgetown, TX); son, Randall Smith Rogers (Bullard); six grandsons, Randall E. Rogers, wife Melissa (Dallas); Blanton E. Albright (Arlington,TX); Dayne W. Albright, wife Amy (Holcomb, KS); Dillon R. Rogers, wife Melissa (Virginia Beach, VA); Marcos Martinez Rogers, wife Jacquelyn (Clinton, MS); and Urbino B. Martinez, Jr. (San Jose, CA); 11 great- grandchildren, Baileigh, Arabella, Bronwyn, Lucas, Reagan, Rowan, Jackson, Ava, Samson, Olivia, and Ezekiel.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Weldon Rogers.
The service will be available via the Emerald Bay Community Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/emeraldbaychurch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Noonday Community Food Pantry, P. O. Box 2185, Flint, TX 75762, the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or Emerald Bay Community Church, 160 LaSalle Rd, Bullard, TX 75757.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police using drone to search for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in Lindale-area home invasion
-
How to care for azaleas and roses after the freeze
-
Police arrest Tyler man for organized crime, seize drugs, cash and weapons
-
Tyler man arrested in connection with weekend shooting that injured woman
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of shooting woman in face