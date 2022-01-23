Shirley Faye Watson
FLINT — Funeral services for Shirley Faye Watson, will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Kilgore, with Rev. Kelly Brian officiating. Interment will follow in Crim’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, from 2p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to service.
Our beloved Shirley Faye Watson, 88, was lifted peacefully on January 19, 2022, at her home in Flint, following a prolonged illness. She was born in Kilgore, Texas on November 06, 1933, and was preceded in death by her parents, Dora Emina and Golden L. Judd. Shirley was a 1951 graduate of Kilgore High School and was a majorette in the marching band, later receiving a degree in Education from the University of Southwestern, Lafayette. She taught high school Business and English in Louisiana and later in numerous international countries.
Shirley played the piano during her teenage years at Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Everett led the choir (we suspect to see Shirley as much as to serve the congregation). The couple were married October 12, 1951, and recently celebrated 70 years together. They enjoyed many adventures living abroad and traveling extensively. Once they retired back home to East Texas, she became a master gardener and took great pride in her yard.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, William Everett Watson, sons and daughters-in-law; Jeff and Dawn Watson of Colorado Springs; Mark Watson, of Flint, and Alton and Lynne Watson of Conroe; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Green Acres Baptist Church Celebration class members for their caring support and Hospice of East Texas.
