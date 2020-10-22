Sherry Nelson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Sherry Nelson, 58 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Noon. The service will be held at Texas Northeast #2 Headquarters at 802 Cochran Street in Tyler with Supt. Melton Timmons, officiating and Supt. Jesse Nelson, eulogist. **MASK ARE REQUIRED** Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Nelson was born on July 29, 1962 and transitioned on October 16, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
